Spaulding Ridge Achieves Top Anaplan Partner Status, Global Strategic Partner; Receives Anaplan's 2022 AMER Partner of the Year Award

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has been named an Anaplan Global Strategic Partner, the highest available Anaplan Partner status. The award-winning firm has also been named the recipient of Anaplan's 2022 AMER Partner of the Year, which is awarded to one Anaplan partner every year.

Jay Laabs, Spaulding Ridge CEO, says, "Our continued global expansion has enabled us to bring our multi-cloud strategy, solutions, and client-centric values to enterprise businesses, functioning as their trusted advisor for connected planning and value mapping. Together, we've been able to accelerate the business goals of hundreds of organizations across the globe. The Anaplan Global Strategic Partner tier accurately represents Spaulding Ridge's breadth and capabilities, and we are honored to have received this year's AMER Partner of the Year Award."

"Spaulding Ridge continues to deliver customer value through innovative solutions and a customer-first mindset," said Carla Moradi, SVP, Global Partner & Alliances Organization at Anaplan. "As Anaplan enters a new phase of hypergrowth, we are excited to collaborate with Spaulding Ridge as a Global Strategic Partner and together help our customers strengthen business agility and performance."

Spaulding Ridge has continued to scale, with the Anaplan practice growing to over 175 consultants and experiencing 521% revenue growth since 2018. The firm is known as a trusted advisor to global enterprise CFOs and CROs across all industries, including high-tech, retail, CPG, and utilities, delivering connected planning and sales performance management (SPM) solutions and implementations that enable data-driven decision making.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is an award-winning cloud advisory and implementation firm, deploying Best-in-Cloud solutions on a global scale. They enable organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

