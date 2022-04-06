Sea Mar Community Health Centers Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Mar Community Health Centers ("Sea Mar"), a non-profit organization that provides healthcare services to underserved communities in the state of Washington, has learned of additional information involved in a previously-reported data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current and former Sea Mar patients and other individuals associated with Sea Mar.

On June 24, 2021, Sea Mar was informed that certain Sea Mar data may have been copied from its digital environment by an unauthorized actor. Upon receipt of this information, Sea Mar immediately took steps to secure its environment and commenced an investigation with the assistance of leading, independent cybersecurity experts. Through the investigation, Sea Mar learned that certain data may have been copied from its digital environment between December 2020 and March 2021 and provided notification to individuals known to have been potentially impacted.

In January and March 2022, Sea Mar learned of additional data that may have been copied from its digital environment, and, upon review, identified that such data contained personal and protected health information. The additional data contained the following personal and protected health information: Name, date of birth, and, in some cases, Social Security number and/or driver's license information.

Sea Mar has provided notice of the incident on its website to alert all potentially impacted individuals of this incident and the update related thereto. The notice includes information about the incident and steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Sea Mar, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. Sea Mar is continuing to work with cybersecurity experts to take steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. Sea Mar has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 am – 3:30 pm Pacific Time and can be reached at 1-855-651-2684.

