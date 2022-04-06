Renewable Innovations, Quantum Fuel Systems Partner to Accelerate the Hydrogen Economy

Companies to provide new mobile Hydrogen storage and transport solutions

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, and Renewable Innovations, a firm dedicated to clean, green Hydrogen power solutions, announced a partnership to bring to market new solutions for Hydrogen distribution. As the world quickly moves to Hydrogen as a clean, green source of power, the infrastructure must also accelerate to meet the needs of the growing Hydrogen economy. To help address this challenge, Renewable Innovations will incorporate Quantum Hydrogen storage vessels in its mobile Fuel Cell and H2 transport systems.

"Quantum has over 20 years of Hydrogen experience and are now on the cutting edge of looking at power generation and backup power applications in addition to their speciality in mobile applications," noted Robert Mount, Founder, President & CEO of Renewable Innovations. "We look forward to working with Quantum to grow and improve Hydrogen infrastructure for application and on-site storage, as well as refueling and transport."

Both firms envision this partnership as a critical stage in delivering Hydrogen-power-based solutions to the market. "Renewable Innovations is known for bold thinking and making an impact," commented Mark Arold, President of Quantum. "They have moved beyond imagining what a green clean future powered by Hydrogen looks like and are building it today and we are excited to provide the mobile Hydrogen capacity for this project and look forward to working together as strategic partners for future projects."

Quantum has a long history with Hydrogen starting in 1999 when they launched the world's first 5,000 psi Hydrogen system on a commercial vehicle and then later as the first to certify a 10,000 psi Hydrogen storage tank to international standards. In December 2021 Quantum delivered its first Hydrogen virtual pipeline trailer to a North American customer. Similarly, Renewable Innovations has emerged as the leader in integrating and commercializing automative Hydrogen fuel cells for mobile and stationary uses, including rapid EV charging solutions.

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for Hydrogen and CNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at http://www.qtww.com/www.qtww.com

Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Their team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the Renewable, Hydrogen, and Alternative Energy sectors. Along with their partners, investors, and clients, they are making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future. Learn more at www.renewable-innovations.com

