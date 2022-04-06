INEO Files for Design Patent on INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E.

The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is the newest piece of the INEO Welcoming System product line, providing enhanced theft protection coverage at the entrance of retail stores

SURREY, BC, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced the filing of a design patent for its revolutionary INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. (Global Anti-Theft Environment). The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is designed to be a companion product with the patented INEO Welcoming System. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. patent filing protects the unique form factor, design and materials used in INEO's new product. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is currently installed at several retail locations across Canada and the US, including six locations with a large North American retail office-supply chain.

"The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. has been very well received since we launched it a few months ago and has quickly become a high demand product by large retail customers who are currently trialing the INEO Welcoming System and other customers who really like the esthetics and performance of the new unit," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E.'s bold, sleek design, with its customizable branding, gives the entrance of the retail store a fresh look. Protecting the innovation of this design is essential to INEO's competitive edge. We now believe with our multiple patents covering the INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. and the INEO Welcoming System, INEO can out-compete all others in this space."

The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. is offered in two versatile styles, a floor mounted pedestal or a wall mounted version, allowing the store to choose a form-factor which suits their environment. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. can operate as a standalone product but is at its most powerful when paired within the INEO Welcoming System. A large retailer with multiple doors at its front entrance can pair one or two Welcoming Pedestal units with several INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. units to provide theft prevention coverage across an entire retail location. The INEO Welcoming G.A.T.E. utilizes technology INEO designed for the INEO Welcoming System which allows it to operate in both the Accousto-Magnetic (AM) 58KHz frequency spectrum and the 8.2MHz frequency spectrum.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

