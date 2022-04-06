Great Lakes Dental Partners Continues to Expand in Illinois with Associates for Dental Care Affiliation

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Dental Partners ("GLDP") is excited to announce the addition of Associates for Dental Care to its network of affiliated practices, growing its reach in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Dental Partners (GLDP), a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists practice management support so they can focus on providing exceptional patient care. (PRNewsfoto/Great Lakes Dental Partners) (PRNewswire)

GLDP, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, provides practice management services to 30+ partner locations. GLDP provides best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians.

"Dr. Linda Salmon and Dr. Ashur Joseph have an unmatched reputation for providing compassionate and quality dental care in Illinois. They have served as a beacon of light in their community by donating their time and talents to help people regain their smiles and confidence. It's providers like Dr. Salmon and Dr. Joseph that help strengthen the mission and values of our organization," said Jeff McCall, CEO of Great Lakes Dental Partners on the new affiliation.

"Great Lakes Dental Partners is a well-regarded dental service organization (DSO) that provides exceptional dental care to its affiliated practices and has the talent and expertise to support me and my team. I'm excited to be able to focus solely on what I do best, which is creating beautiful, healthy smiles," said Dr. Salmon.

GLDP is actively seeking dental office partnerships throughout the Midwest and is backed by Shore Capital Partners to support its continued growth. Ideal affiliation opportunities include owner doctors who want to partner with functional experts to grow their practices.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient.

With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest.

For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com . GLDP is actively seeking new partnerships in the Midwest. Those interested in affiliation opportunities should contact Fletcher Boyle at fboyle@gldpdental.com .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. For more information visit www.shorecp.com .

