Comet Bio Wins the Givaudan Innovation Challenge at Future Food-Tech

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet Bio, manufacturer of Arrabina™ dietary fibers, was selected as the winner of the Givaudan Innovation Challenge at this year's Future Food-Tech conference in San Francisco. Givaudan, the global leader in the creation of flavors, taste, functional and nutritional solutions, hosted the challenge with Future Food-Tech organizers to find a company to partner with that has breakthrough natural and healthy ingredients.

"We want to thank Givaudan for selecting Comet Bio as the challenge winner," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio. "Being selected represents more than an award win, but an opportunity to collaborate with Givaudan's leading innovation team as we continue to grow our proprietary line of Arrabina™ dietary fibers."

Comet Bio's line of Arrabina™ arabinoxylan dietary fibers were developed to fill the market need for low-dose and clinically-proven dietary fibers that can be used in a wide array of food and beverage applications with no trade-offs in terms of taste or performance. Comet Bio recently completed a $25 million Series C financing and has used these funds to invest in the innovation and commercialization of its Arrabina™ product line. The company has partnered with RE Energy, a REE Holding company, to build a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kalundborg, Denmark which will supply over 4 million kilograms of Arrabina™ per year.

As the innovation challenge winner, Givaudan and Comet Bio will work together and assess opportunities for collaboration.

"Our objective with the challenge was to find innovative new ingredients with gut health and immunity benefits to fit into our Taste & Wellbeing initiatives. We were really impressed with Comet Bio and Arrabina™. We look forward to exploring collaboration opportunities," said Emilie Fromentin, Head of Explore Health & Nutrition at Givaudan.

Future Food-Tech works with leading companies to spotlight novel innovation within the industry. After making it through the initial phase of the Innovation Challenge, three finalists including Comet Bio presented a live pitch at the conference to judges from Givaudan including Emilie Fromentin and Alex Bastos, Givaudan's Head of Front End Innovation. After deliberations, Comet Bio was named the winner live at the event.

"We received so many applications from visionary companies around the world for the Innovation Challenge in partnership with Givaudan," said Oliver Katz, Conference Producer at Future Food-Tech. "We were delighted to see Comet Bio crowned the winner. We can't wait to learn more about this new collaboration and how it will bring us all even closer to the future of food."

