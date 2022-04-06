Cellibre to Present alongside CodexDNA at SynBioBeta's Built With Biology Global Conference

Cellibre and CodexDNA Discuss How to Partner to Bring Bio-based Products from Idea to Commercial

SAN DIEGO , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellibre Inc., a leading manufacturing technology company, today announced that the team will participate in SynBioBeta's Global Synthetic Biology Conference.

Using Rapid Design-Build-Test Cycles to Transform Legacy Supply Chains via Biomanufacturing

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM

Breakout Room 2

Oakland Marriott City Center // 1001 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607

SynBioBeta is the premier innovation network for biological engineers, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs who share a passion for using biology to build a better, more sustainable universe. CodexDNA CEO Todd Nelson will be joined by Cellibre founder and CEO, Ben Chiarelli to discuss how their partnership accelerated Cellibre's R&D timelines, led to key discoveries for Cellibre's proprietary cannabinoid platform and dramatically reduced Cellibre's path to commercialization.

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a manufacturing technology company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Cellibre's world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines and more. The Company's initial strategic focus will be deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, alleviating the need for agriculture entirely and revolutionizing the way cannabinoid ingredients are sourced, produced and consumed.

Cellibre was founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit www.cellibre.com , or reach us by emailing contact@cellibre.com

