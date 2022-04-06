Boeing and Microsoft deepen partnership in digital aviation

As part of a significant investment in the company's digital future, Boeing will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and its AI capabilities to update its critical infrastructure, streamline business processes and accelerate new innovations in digital aviation.

REDMOND, Wash., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) on Wednesday announced they are deepening their strategic partnership to accelerate Boeing's digital transformation. Through the expanded collaboration, Boeing will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and its AI capabilities to update its technology infrastructure and mission-critical applications with intelligent new solutions that are data driven, further opening new ways of working, operating and doing business.

"Today's announcement represents a significant investment in Boeing's digital future. Our strategic partnership with Microsoft will help us realize our cloud strategy by removing infrastructure restraints, properly scaling to unlock innovation and further strengthening our commitment to sustainable operations," said Susan Doniz, Boeing chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics. "Microsoft's demonstrated partnership approach, trusted cloud technologies and deep industry experience will help us achieve our transformation goals and strengthen Boeing's digital foundation."

"Boeing and Microsoft have been working together for more than two decades, and this partnership builds on that history to support Boeing's digital future by helping it optimize operations and develop digital solutions that will benefit the global aviation industry," said Judson Althoff, EVP and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. "The power of the Microsoft Cloud and its AI capabilities will serve as the core component to Boeing's digital aviation strategy by providing flexible, agile and scalable solutions that are intelligent and data driven on a secure and compliant platform."

This partnership builds on a long history of the companies working together. As a leader in aerospace, Boeing was among the first to leverage the Microsoft Cloud, centralizing many of its market-leading digital aviation applications on Microsoft Azure and using artificial intelligence to drive customer outcomes and streamline operations. Today's announcement will enable Boeing to unlock tangible and sustainable value held within its vast data estate and reinforces our mutual commitment to lead aerospace innovation for decades to come.

