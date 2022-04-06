AKC REUNITE REACHES $1 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

- Grants Matched Through Adopt A K-9 Cop Program -

RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded over $1 million in grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

"AKC Reunite is so thankful to be in the position to help so many K-9 units around the country," said AKC Reunite CEO Tom Sharp. "The response to this grant program has been amazing and we look forward to its continued positive impact."

The most recent grants the helped Adopt A K-9 Cop reach the $1 million mark are:

State Police Department(s) Kentucky Shepherdsville Police Department North Dakota Wahpeton Police Department

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

The grants donated in 2022 went to the following police departments:

State Police Department(s) California Riverside Police Department Florida Tampa International Airport Police Department Hernando County Sheriff's Department Georgia City of Carrollton Police Department Rochelle Police Department Barnesville Police Department Iowa Lyons County Sheriff's Office Mapleton Police Department Ida County Sheriff's Office Kentucky Todd County Sheriff's Office Massachusetts Methuen Police Department Minnesota Aitkin Police Department Anoka County Sheriff's Office Wright County Sheriff's Office Beltrami County Sheriff's Office Chisago County Sheriff's Office Mississippi Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute Flowood Police Department North Carolina Rocky Mount Police Department Nashville Police Department Waynesville Police Department Maggie Valley Police Department Jackson County Police Department Sylva Police Department New Jersey Manchester Township Police Department Mount Laurel Police Department New York Wallkill Police Department Town of Warwick Police Department Orange County Sheriff's Department Town of Carmel Police Department Ramapo Police Department Stanford Police Department Town of Chester Police Department Ohio Mansfield Police Department Oklahoma Cleveland Police Department Pennsylvania Lower Moreland Township Police Department Cheltenham Township Police Department Upland Police Department South Carolina Edgefield County Sheriff's Department Texas Humble Police Department Conroe Police Department Wills Point Police Department Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4 Baytown Police Department Greenville Police Department Houston Police Department Taylor County Sheriff's Department Virginia Lee County Sheriff's Department Wisconsin Milwaukee Police Department Prescott Police Department Polk County Sheriff's Department Jackson County Police Department Wyoming Albany County Sheriff's Department

Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Raleigh Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Philadelphia, Delaware County American Kennel Club, Augusta Kennel Club, Baytown Kennel Club, Louisville Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Riverside and Conroe Kennel Club.

A total of 154 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

