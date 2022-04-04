TSI Appoints Steve Winnie as President of University Accounting Service, LLC (UAS)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest provider of analytics and technology-enabled accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions in the United States and Canada announced today that Steve Winnie has joined as President of its subsidiary University Accounting Service, LLC(UAS) , the leading technology-enabled student loan servicer .

Transworld Systems Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining UAS, Mr. Winnie was the Chief Executive Officer of Campus Door Holdings Inc., an unsecured loan origination technology company with a focus on education finance . Under his leadership, Campus Door established itself as the leader in technology enabled student loan origination market.

"I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at UAS as we collectively work toward building on the recent success of the business. Together, we are poised to capitalize on the significant opportunity for growth in the education and unsecured loan servicing marketplaces," said Mr. Winnie.

"Steve brings a wealth of leadership, as well as student loan industry and technology experience, to the organization. We are thrilled to have him join our team, and we're confident he'll provide the direction and vision to grow UAS, " said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI.

About University Accounting Service, LLC



UAS is the leading technology-enabled loan servicer for student and unsecured loans. Powered by a proprietary technology platform UAS ConnectSM, UAS serves more than 500 fintech, banking, credit union and university customers, and services more than $6 billion in outstanding loans.

About Transworld Systems Inc.



TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. TSI also owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale, and an industry-leading compliance management system. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management companies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com .

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Thompson, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Jonathan.Thompson@tsico.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI)