Ontario International Airport partners with Shift4 to provide travelers with enhanced mobile access

ONTARIO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) today announced a strategic partnership with Shift4, the leading commerce technology provider, to implement the company's VenueNext mobile point-of-sale solution at the airport.

The state-of-the-art service enables ONT customers to order and pay for food, beverages and merchandise from the convenience of their phones, allowing travelers to enjoy the growing variety of airport dining and retail options with as much – or as little – personal interaction as they want.

VenueNext is offered through Shift4's aviation partner Land Air Labs, and provides a variety of consumer benefits, including:

Mobile ordering of food, beverages and merchandise via a web interface combined with QR codes, allowing travelers to place an order from their phone for express pickup.

Mobile self-checkout , similar to that being used at a handful of arenas in the NBA and NHL. ONT will be the first airport to pilot VenueNext's new mobile self-checkout technology, which will allow busy travelers to quickly scan a product's UPC code, add it to a digital shopping cart, pay, and go – all from the comfort and safety of their personal mobile devices.

Special promotions, offering travelers to gain access to exclusive discounts and deals for local attractions.

"We're excited to begin this partnership, providing our passengers with yet another innovative convenience not found at any other Southern California airport," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer for the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "As America's fastest-growing airport four years running, ONT is committed to staying ahead of trends and providing customers with the best possible experience. Through this new partnership with Shift4 and VenueNext, we are able to deliver a more convenient and enjoyable commerce solution for our travelers."

"Our VenueNext solution provides the ultimate mobile commerce experience, empowering customers to quickly shop, order, and pay using their phones," said Michael Isaacman, Shift4's Chief Commercial Officer. "Travelers are already using their phones as their boarding pass, which makes our mobile-first approach for airport concessions a natural evolution for a streamlined travel experience."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com . Follow @flyONT on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)



The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Shift4



Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Land Air Labs

Land Air Labs , whose principals have decades of experience in aviation, technology, and futurist thinking, is dedicated to accelerating the US travel industry's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. As part of its branded Healthy Aviation EcosystemSM, Land Air Labs identifies, vets, and implements technologies to restore peace of mind to customers, employees, and partners as they return to work and travel, allowing travel businesses to regain customers and revenues faster. For more information, visit www.landairlabs.com or email esw@landairlabs.com .

