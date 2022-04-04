Enbridge CEO Al Monaco to Present at Scotiabank CAPP conference

CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, is scheduled to present at the Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The Enbridge presentation begins at 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET) and media can listen live using the following link: sign-up.

A replay will be posted to the Enbridge website at Events and Presentation following the presentation.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

