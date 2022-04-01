Hart Energy Media Acquires Gotham Image Works, Adds Capabilities in Video and Digital Media

HOUSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategy to provide more comprehensive and robust content to serve the rapidly-changing energy industry, Hart Energy Media announces its acquisition of Houston-based Gotham Image Works, a leading video production and corporate event company. This acquisition is closely aligned with the April 8 launch of the Company's new HartEnergy.com website that will prominently feature video content on its homepage.

The acquisition of Gotham Image Works allows Hart Energy to materially expand its video news coverage, webinar, and podcast offerings to its audiences and advertising clients across Hart Energy's digital, event, and social media platforms. Video content has been an integral and growing part of Hart Energy's editorial coverage for years with video profiles of industry executives, analysis, and news.

David Skalsky, Gotham's founder and president, and his team joins the Hart Energy organization today, and the buildout of a state-of-the-art video production studio in Hart Energy's corporate office is currently underway.

Hart Energy CEO John Hartig said, "As the energy landscape undergoes significant transformation, the thirst for high-quality news and information has never been greater. We're expanding Hart Energy's video programming and production capabilities in response to our audiences and advertising clients who engage deeply in our rich media content. Gotham's contributions will become extremely valuable as we increase the breadth and immediacy of video coverage for breaking news, thought leadership, and subjects of interest across the energy industry."

David Skalsky added, "this next chapter for Gotham adds incredible scale for our long-term clients and positions the combined organization for accelerated growth."

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive and omni-channel source for news, data, and analysis. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

About Gotham Image Works

Gotham Image Works is a full-service video communications company, specializing in the production of video programming, graphics/animation, and the staging of corporate conferences and special events

Media Contact: John Hartig, CEO

Jhartig@hartenergy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hart Energy