Kendra Scott Donates $13.25M Endowment to The University of Texas at Austin

Philanthropic Investment Expands Programing at the KS Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute to Support Female Leaders in Perpetuity

AUSTIN, Texas , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of the Kendra Scott, LLC global accessories brand headquartered in Austin, has committed a corporate and personal philanthropic investment to The University of Texas at Austin that will expand entrepreneurship offerings at UT to help more than 24,000 women pursue their business aspirations in the coming decade.

"Kendra's investment will transform the lives of thousands of future leaders, and all of society will reap the benefits," said Jay Hartzell, president of UT Austin. "I am thrilled she is expanding her partnership with UT to attract top talent and leverage the strength of our city and university as an engine for entrepreneurship."

A combination of personal and company investments will create a $13.25 million endowment to provide expansion and support in perpetuity for the Kendra Scott Women ' s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (KS WELI) : a cross-disciplinary program between the College of Fine Arts, the McCombs School of Business, the College of Natural Sciences, and The LaunchPad in Undergraduate Studies, that empowers, equips and builds a community for women and creatives traditionally underrepresented in entrepreneurial roles.

"This gift is about supporting the next generation of women entrepreneurs," said Kendra Scott, multi-hyphenate philanthropist, designer and professor of practice at UT College of Fine Arts. "Since the inception of the KS WELI in 2019, I've loved seeing UT create a space where women are inspired, and motivated to be leaders in business and to use their knowledge, skills, and energy to keep changing the world and outdated business stereotypes. Through this new gift, women will continue to dismantle barriers and forge ahead to redefine entrepreneurship for many years to come."

The investment will seed and launch the Women in Entrepreneurship (WiE) Specialization in Fall 2022, a partnership with the McCombs School of Business giving students the opportunity to earn a minor in entrepreneurship.

"Since 2019, the KS WELI has supported more than three-dozen women-led startups and engaged with and equipped thousands of students through rigorous coursework, mentorships, and enriching workshops and this investment will help us continue to make an impact," said Lesley Robinson, founding director of the KS WELI.

This new corporate and personal investment from Scott supports UT's What Starts Here fundraising campaign — the largest campaign in Texas higher education history. The university publicly launched the campaign on March 4, 2022, with a goal to raise $6 billion, with $1 billion earmarked for scholarships and student support programs like the KS WELI.

For more information about the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, please visit the website here or follow us on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion meets philanthropy accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and purpose driven desire to create good in the world of its founder and executive chairwoman, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 115 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and nearly 1,000 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of fashion, sterling, and fine jewelry accessories for women and men, along with the innovative Color Bar®, a customizable experience in addition to engraving. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy" and since 2002, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health & wellness, education & entrepreneurship, and empowerment. We invite you to learn more by visiting kendrascott.com/philanthropy .

About the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute

The mission of the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (KS WELI Institute) at The University of Texas at Austin is to strengthen the next generation of courageous, creative female leaders who will change the world — in business and beyond. Through an environment of community, diversity, inclusivity and empowerment, the program aims to redefine leadership and entrepreneurship by growing the number of women-owned and women-led businesses. For more information, please visit www.kswelinstitute.utexas.edu .

About The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin, founded in 1883, ranks among the 40 best universities in the world. It supports some 51,000 diverse students with top national programs across 18 colleges and schools and significant financial aid. In 2016, UT became the first major university in 50 years to build a new medical school when the Dell Medical School welcomed its first class. UT attracts more than $650 million annually for research. The university's holdings include more than 170 million objects including rare manuscripts and works of art. And Texas Longhorn student-athletes have won more than 50 national championships. For more information, please visit www.utexas.edu .

