Mobvista Subsidiary Mintegral Continues To Climb The AppsFlyer's Performance Index XIV

The AppsFlyer Performance Index is a comprehensive industry-standard report that highlights top mobile media sources globally. In addition to regional rankings, the report includes iOS and Android rankings across all major non-gaming and gaming app verticals. The report included 610 media sources to examine 25 billion app installs across 18,000 apps.

Mintegral's mobile advertising and monetization prowess has grown steadily over the past 3 years, with it now featuring 250 top 3 rankings and 50 number 1 rankings across all app verticals and regions.

The Retention Index section is particularly important as it signifies the quality and strength of Mintegral's traffic across every genre and category. Retention measures how engaged mobile app users are over time and provides lifetime values (LTV) to optimize user acquisition. Mintegral remained a top ad network with strong rankings in all gaming genres including #1 globally on iOS for Simulation gaming, #3 globally for Hyper-casual gaming on Android and #2 globally on both Android and iOS for Midcore gaming.

The Performance Index also included an in-app advertising (IAA) index which analyzes ad revenue generated from a single media source for which Mintegral ranked 4th for iOS and 5th for Android globally on the Volume rankings.

As a subsidiary of a Hong-Kong listed Chinese marketing technology group, Mintegral has been assisting Chinese developers succeed domestically and in global markets. Domestically, Mintegral received 12 #1 rankings in both gaming and non-gaming ad networks.

The AppsFlyer Performance Index helps validate Mintegral's success in the global market and underscores the strength of ad product.

"The AppsFlyer Performance Index exemplifies Mintegral's continued growth across app genres and regions", said Erick Fang, Mintegral CEO. "Both our monetization and user acquisition performance are on full display within these rankings and it gives our team and clients a renewed sense of what is possible with Mintegral."

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com.

