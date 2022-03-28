Mignon Faget Ushers in New Era With Latest Spring Jewelry Collection

With over 50 years of timeless jewelry designs, the iconic New Orleans brand pushes forward in changing times.

NEW ORLEANS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The story of Mignon Faget's latest Spring Collection is an inspiring shift into the new direction Mignon Faget is entering within the world of jewelry.

Mignon Faget, Spring 2022 Catalog Cover Photo (PRNewswire)

Mignon Faget jewelry continues to evolve and is a catalyst for stories.

Blending three generations of women into Mignon Faget's Spring Catalog narrative lets us dive into the past, present, and future personalities of a Mignon Faget Collector. The longtime Collector is a strong and vibrant woman who has passed down her love for Mf. to her daughter and granddaughter. The present-day Collector is a woman confident in her worth, comfortable with being forceful and feminine. The future Mf. Collector is carefree, taking lessons passed down, and looking forward to her joyful future.

The Collection is precisely timed in more ways than one. Springtime, typically associated with newness – new life, blooming flowers, and color returning – is the ideal time to highlight the Collections' star, the Jasmine flower. While with the Wild Jasmine Fall Collection, which debuted in August 2021, we were introduced to the Jasmine leaves, we now watch as the latest additions bloom in tandem with the vines lining New Orleans' streets and houses.

"With each new collection now comes a new story and an opportunity for the brand to speak to the inspiration behind the designs and the Collectors. Mignon Faget jewelry continues to evolve and is a catalyst for stories. By wearing meaningful pieces of jewelry, our Collectors can stay connected to their own stories and bring them out into the world with them," said Maghan Oroszi, Chief Operations and Creative Officer. The revitalization of the company's image comes as no surprise, following subtle hints from their Rebirth designs and Renaissance Collection. Mignon Faget's own blossoming story and resurgence is evident in their latest Collections and resonating tagline, "Every Wear A Story".

About Mignon Faget

For over 50 years, the design house of Mignon Faget has handcrafted jewelry inspired by the scenery around its home of New Orleans. Mignon Faget artisans are influenced by the city's streets that are lined with wild jasmine, wrought iron balconies, and the sparkling night sky. Never shying away from standing out, Mignon Faget is preparing to withstand the test of time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mignon Faget