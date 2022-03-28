Lookout Honored With 5-Star Rating in CRN® 2022 Partner Program Guide

Lookout Global Channel Program earns distinction for industry leading service to the IT channel

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , a leading provider of endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced it has been honored by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

(PRNewsfoto/Lookout) (PRNewswire)

In response to mass digital transformation that altered the cybersecurity needs of organizations worldwide, Lookout introduced a channel program uniquely positioned to tackle the evolved security challenges of the modern threat landscape, including the proliferation of remote users. Lookout partners benefit from the comprehensive Lookout Security Platform , the company's Mobile Endpoint Security (MES) and Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions that enable organizations to accelerate full-scope security for a cloud-native and hybrid world by protecting your data wherever it goes. The Lookout 5-star rating in the CRN 2022 Partner Program Guide comes from this technical excellence and leadership, combined with the Lookout dedication to partner success.

"We're proud to have established a channel program here at Lookout that holds channel integrity and partner success at the heart of everything we do," said Jay Maciorowski, head of Americas Channel Sales at Lookout. "This recognition validates the commitment we made to building out our capacity to deliver an unmatched degree of service and collaboration to our partners and providing them with the tools they need to thrive. This is a valuable part of our business and we are focused on delivering continued excellence for our mutual success."

Maciorowski was recently named a 2022 CRN Channel Chief for restructuring the Lookout North American channel organization, building out regional segments and channel engineering teams, and creating cross functional alignment that led to the onboarding of numerous strategic value-added resellers, resulting in a 10x increase in partner involvement.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

Additional Resources

here . Learn about Lookout SSE

Lookout channel partner here . Sign up to become achannel partner

here to try our free SaaS Risk Assessment. Clickto try our free SaaS Risk Assessment.

free trial of Lookout . Sign up for aof

Lookout blog and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter . Follow theand join the conversation onand

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Contact: press@lookout.com

© 2022 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, LOOKOUT with Shield Design®, SCREAM®, and SIGNAL FLARE® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. EVERYTHING IS OK®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY®, POWERED BY LOOKOUT®, and PROTECTED BY LOOKOUT®, are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States; and POST PERIMETER SECURITY ALLIANCE™ is a trademark of Lookout, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lookout