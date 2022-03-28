InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Icemaker Outlet Box (ASP-103)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I wanted to create a time-saving way to install an icemaker outlet box in existing construction," said an inventor, from Yorktown, Texas, "so I invented the RETROFIT/OLD WORK ICE MAKER OUTLET BOX. My design allows for greater freedom of placement as it would not have to be adjacent to a stud."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for an icemaker outlet box. In doing so, it can be more easily installed in existing construction. As a result, it eliminates the need to remove more drywall than necessary and it increases efficiency and convenience. Additionally, it features a simple design that is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp