Globant Certified™ a Great Place to Work® Across Numerous Countries for its unique culture

Globant was recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in every country the organization applied. It includes the United States , Uruguay , Argentina , Colombia , and India .

It is especially recognized for its performance in Diversity & Inclusion within the different countries.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced that it was certified as a Great Place to Work in all the countries in which the company applied, including the United States, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and India. These certifications were granted within the framework of a survey made to Globers in each country that evaluates 5 key aspects within a company: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Globant was recognized for its unique, autonomous, strong, diverse, and inclusive culture and for providing a healthy environment for talent and for taking care of its employees' wellbeing.

"We are very excited for the Great Place to Work® certifications that we have received regarding our organizational culture and talent experience in five different countries all over the world," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "We are committed to reinforcing our presence and ensuring that our Globers continue to find themselves in a company where they can grow personally and professionally, and where they feel supported, included, heard, and challenged every day."

Globant's Great Place to Work® certifications highlights include:

United States: 92% of the surveyed Globers feel a sense of trust from the management when it comes to people's quality of work. Additionally, this same percentage say that they work in a company where people care about each other.

Uruguay: Globant was ranked #2 in the "More than 150 employees" category on March 17, 2022. 98% affirm that people are treated fairly regardless of their ethnicity, and 97% had felt welcomed by their teams when they entered the organization.

Argentina: Globant was ranked #4 in the "More than 1,000 employees" category on March 9, 2022. 92% of the Globers who participated in the survey agreed that they can be themselves within Globant, and 90% feel proud when they say that they work in the organization.

Colombia: Globant was ranked #3 in the "More than 1,500 employees" category in December 2021. On the other hand, 99% feel that people are treated fairly regardless of their gender and sexual orientation.

India : 90% of the surveyed Globers feel that they work in an environment of cooperation. Also, 90% feel that they can count on other Globers to cooperate.

"Here we address a select group of companies that have successfully gone through a very tough test to be Great Place to Work®️, companies that are going towards workplaces much more innovative, diverse and inclusive as well," highlighted Carlos Alustiza CEO of Great Place to Work Argentina.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising™, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including those on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually by Fortune.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, our culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven™ people decisions. We use our unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including those on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually by Fortune. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

