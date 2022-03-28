FIRST BORED APE PRODUCER-DJ DUO ESCAPΞPLAN SIGNS WITH WME

How ESCAPΞPLAN aims to shift the music entertainment industry's standards

BOSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Night Talent announced the creation of the world's first-ever NFT DJ Duo, ESCAPΞPLAN , also the first NFT DJ Duo signed to a major talent management company - WME . This milestone is a major move for Big Night Talent and WME on its mission to pave the path on NFTs' contribution to the music entertainment industry.

WME signs world's first-ever Bored Ape producer-DJ duo, ESCAPΞPLAN – brother apes ETHan (#4321) and zeETH (#309).

"This is just the beginning to unveiling what the technology of NFT can do to serve the creative community," says Tim Bonito , VP of Talent at Big Night Talent and Manager of ESCAPΞPLAN. "bypassing the initial hype and speculations around the allure of NFTs."

This news comes in the wake of the goal for Big Night Talent's aim to create a new path outside of the traditional entertainment methods, including:

The brothers are part of a large NFT project called the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a collection of 10,000 cartoon ape NFTs owned by celebs like Justin Beiber , Steve Aoki , Kygo, Jimmy Fallon , Post Malone, Eminem, Logan Paul , Serena Williams , Rich the Kid, The Chainsmokers, and many more.

ESCAPΞPLAN just debuted a single called "Jungle" that featured Rich the Kid.

In addition, Dillon Francis recently had an exclusive residency with Big Night Talent in exchange for an NFT from the BAYC; in the deal, he received Bored Ape #378 and a record collaboration with the Web3 electronic duo @escapeplanbayc.

ESCAPΞPLAN will continue to be represented by Big Night Talent.

