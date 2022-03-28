Cengage Group to Lead Discussions on Workforce Skills and Equitable Pathways to Employment at ASU+GSV Summit 2022

Cengage Group to Lead Discussions on Workforce Skills and Equitable Pathways to Employment at ASU+GSV Summit 2022

BOSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What: Cengage Group, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, today announced three executives will be speaking at the 13th annual ASU+GSV Summit. ASU+GSV is a leading conference known for bringing together the brightest minds - from CEOs, investors, education leaders, policy makers and more - to discuss and collaborate on how to innovate and improve education.

Cengage Group executives to speak at 2022 ASU+GSV Summit. (PRNewswire)

This year's Summit - Ed on the Edge - aims to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing education and skills. Cengage Group will be speaking along with prominent leaders like Margaret Atwood, Andrew Yang, and former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, about important education issues. View the full list of speakers here .

Cengage will be speaking on the following in-person sessions:

The Future of HireEd Pathways from Category Leaders*

Monday, April 4 – 4:40-5:20 PT

Cengage Group CEO, Michael Hansen will join other education leaders and moderator, Marni Baker-Stein, Provost & Chief Academic Officer, Western Governors University, to discuss the trends underlying the realignment of higher education and the workforce.

*This session will be live streamed for free. Register for virtual ASU+GSV here to watch.

Career Education: Disrupting the K-16 Model for Equitable Access to Future Jobs

Tuesday, April 5 – 10:10-10:50 PT

Marty Lange, SVP & General Manager for Secondary Education at Cengage Group will join other industry leaders on this panel to discuss why further investment is necessary in the K-12 and postsecondary system.

Smoothing out Rough Edges: Leveraging Technology to Improve Workplace Culture

Tuesday, April 5 – 3:00-3:40 PT

Balraj Kalsi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Workforce Skills at Cengage Group, joins the panel and moderator Scott Kinney, Chairman & CEO, NovoEd, to discuss the power of employers investing in skilling opportunities to improve workplace culture.

Cengage Group leaders will also be hosting two sessions within the virtual conference:

The Vegas PBS & ed2go Connection: Upskilling Communities — Vegas PBS and ed2go, part of Cengage Group, discuss how they deliver online training to empower a community with in-demand workforce skills.

Equity, Accessibility & Affordability at Florida A&MUniversity — Dr. Sundra Kincey, AVP of Program Quality at FAMU talks student equity, accessibility, and affordability with Kevin Carlsten, SVP of the Higher Ed Institutional Group at Cengage.

Where: ASU+GSV is offering both an in-person and virtual conference this year. For those attending in-person, the conference will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, California. Those looking to attend the virtual conference can do so at this link.

When: April 4 - 6, 2022

For more information about Cengage Group's presence at the ASU+GSV Summit, visit https://www.cengagegroup.com/news/perspectives/2022/cengage-group-asu-gsv-summit-sessions/.

Media Contact: Maria Gallagher

cengage@shiftcomm.com

Cengage Group, a global education technology company. (PRNewsfoto/Cengage Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cengage Group