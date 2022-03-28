Campolo Launches the Strata Alliance, An Alternative Family Office

First-of-Its-Kind Company Helps Clients Protect, Grow, and Manage Their Businesses and Most Valuable Assets

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind company has launched on Long Island – the Strata Alliance. Founded by Joe Campolo, a recognized leader in the Long Island business community, the Strata Alliance is a team of professional service providers who work together to protect, manage, and grow clients' businesses and other most valuable assets.

As an alternative to the traditional family office, the Strata Alliance focuses on high-net-worth individuals and business owners, providing exceptional service and convenience. Strata engages with clients, takes the time to understand their issues, puts together the right teams for them, and manages all their needs. As Founder and CEO, Campolo manages a team that works with partners in the fields of accounting, law, mergers & acquisitions, finance, insurance, and many others to provide seamless service and value for clients.

The unique approach of the Strata Alliance is a first for Long Island, helping clients set and achieve their goals while meeting all their needs. Campolo has been getting things done in the business community for over 25 years and is committed to tackling large projects, delivering results, and finding creative solutions to complex problems. This perspective is critical to successfully work with clients to protect, manage, and grow their most valuable assets.

