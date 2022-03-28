Blend360 Announces Sara Roberts as Vice President Delivery Center Lead for New Denver HQ

DENVER, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360 announced today that they have appointed Sara Roberts to the role of Vice President Delivery Center Lead for their new Denver Delivery Center.

Roberts will work closely with talent acquisition to leverage her professional and local network to help build the Blend360 team in Denver. It will be a mix of experienced professionals and recent graduates with expertise in data science, data engineering, and business intelligence. She believes that Blend360's collaborative culture vision and record growth are key to attracting top talent.

"This is an exciting time to join Blend360. I look forward to cultivating a team of talented individuals that are excited to launch the Blend360 Denver community together," says Roberts. She continued, "We are looking for entrepreneurial, spirited people who dream of joining a small, but fast-growing company focused on working collaboratively at the intersection of data, technology, and analytics."

An industry veteran with over 20 years in marketing technology consulting with expertise in leading large complex customer experience data-driven solution teams for clients cross-industry in B2B and B2C, Roberts comes to Blend360 with a specific background making her uniquely qualified for driving Blend's growth strategy. She appreciates that the heart of understanding human behaviors is knowing how best to leverage first-party data-driven insights to activate across an omnichannel experience strategy.

Bo Chipman, SVP, who is leading Blend360's Denver expansion, weighed in on the addition of Roberts to the Denver team saying, "Sara is the ideal choice to spearhead growth of our Denver Delivery Center. We wanted a charismatic leader with experience in operations, consulting, client management, and solutioning who would mesh well with BLEND360's senior team. Sara checks all the boxes and then some. I couldn't be more pleased she agreed to join us. The Denver team will be in great hands."

Once established in Denver, Blend360 is planning to leverage the Denver Delivery Center model to roll out future strategic locations. Driving global growth is familiar terrain for Roberts, as she is experienced in developing scalable global delivery models for onshore and offshore team collaboration and success. Prior to joining Blend360, she served as Merkle's Denver office lead and culture evangelist where she established and improved numerous initiatives such as mentorship, community outreach, and women in leadership.

As Vice President, Roberts will play an integral role in nurturing Blend360's unique culture, integrating established programs, and designing new ones through collective participation at all levels.

Roberts is originally from Chicago but has lived in Denver for over 16 years. She loves exploring the great state of Colorado all year long with her husband Tony and daughters Gianna and Claire.

About Blend360

Blend360 is an industry-leading provider of data science and customer experience solutions, serving Fortune 1000 companies. Blend360 focuses on world-class people who help clients optimize business performance through data, technology, and analytics. Blend360 has consistently delivered high growth, making the Inc. 5000 list every year since being founded. They have over 400 employees with offices in NYC, MD, CO, CA, Netherlands, and India

