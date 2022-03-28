ALLIED UNIVERSAL® PARTNERS WITH THE TEEN PROJECT TO HELP VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the world's top corporate services company, today announced its continued commitment to preventing human trafficking by partnering with The Teen Project—a non-profit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to young women who have survived human trafficking and homelessness.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to receive involuntary labor or services. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations estimates that human trafficking generates $150 billion in profit worldwide each year, and sadly, the issue is getting worse. It plagues every country, and the United States is one of the top destinations for victims of human trafficking.

"As leaders of security and safety in our communities, we need to be on high alert regarding the impact human trafficking is causing on people and countries around the world," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO at Allied Universal. "Our local presence provides us a unique vantage point to possibly save lives by knowing about this issue, the warning signs and taking action. Due to our partnership with the Teen Project, we will be able to work together to make a difference."

As part of the joint effort, Allied Universal and The Teen Project are developing comprehensive training and educational tools for all security personnel world-wide in order to educate them about all aspects of human trafficking and help them recognize the signs on what to look for while they are working at their respective locations.

"I couldn't imagine having a more widespread and impactful team of heroes to join me on my mission, " said Lauri Burns, Founder of The Teen Project. "The difference between 'doing nothing and doing something' will forever impact not only victim's lives, but our lives. Thank you to Allied Universal for integrating a responsible business culture company-wide and for actively taking such a strong stance against human trafficking."

