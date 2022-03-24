Stop Searching, Start Investing: Evren's StartEngine Launch

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evren Technologies, Inc., developer of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment solution that recently received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, has launched a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) capital raise with StartEngine.

Evren Technologies logo. (PRNewsfoto/Evren Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Evren Technologies, developer of a taVNS treatment device for PTSD, has launched a Reg CF capital raise on StartEngine.

Based on pilot trial results, Evren's transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) device will reduce PTSD symptom severity with no adverse side effects. With elevated rates of PTSD due to the pandemic and an unmet medical need for two-thirds of patients, Evren's device has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people suffering from PTSD.

Effective immediately, investors can purchase shares of Evren Technologies through the StartEngine Reg CF platform and participate in the Company's mission to empower patients to rise above PTSD and improve their quality of life through non-invasive, wearable, neuromodulation products.

"When we share our story and vision with people that have been impacted by PTSD, they immediately want to know what they can do to get involved," said Weaver Gaines, Co-founder and CEO, Evren Technologies. "This campaign presents a unique opportunity for our community, regardless of net worth, to join us on our journey to create a better treatment option for PTSD."

Regulation Crowdfunding gives Evren Technologies an opportunity to raise capital from the public. Investors hold partial ownership in the Company and have the opportunity to profit if the Company does well.

Purchasing Shares in Evren Technologies, Inc.

To invest in Evren Technologies, please visit https://www.startengine.com/evren-technologies, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors.

About Evren Technologies, Inc.

Evren Technologies, a clinical stage medical device company founded in December 2018, is transforming the treatment of PTSD with a user-friendly and intelligent hardware and software platform that is easy to use and personalized, addressing a major unmet need for the millions of Americans needing treatment for PTSD. Evren's device -- the Phoenix® - will deliver transcutaneous auricular vagal nerve stimulation (taVNS) in a proprietary, closed loop, discreet, and wireless earbud design

About StartEngine

StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the United States, with over half a billion invested through the platform. Their vision is to disrupt private equity and bring these asset classes directly to everyday investors. StartEngine has hosted 500+ successful raises and their community has grown to over 760,000 prospective investors.

Media Contact:

Joshua Kelly

Evren Technologies, Inc.

Head of Marketing

joshua.kelly@evrenvns.com

