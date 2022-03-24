MCAP Inc. Announces Name Change Approval

ORLANDO, FL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), announced that with the acquisition and transition of MCAP Technologies LLC substantially complete and to further business development in both domestic and overseas markets, management has decided to align the names of the parent and subsidiary companies under MCAP Inc. The name change from MetaCap Inc. to MCAP Inc. received shareholder approval on February 23, 2022 and received FINRA approval on March 22, 2022.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a US based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries -MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops trading software and provides data services utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on crypto-currency and DeFi protocols. MCAP LLC is an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

Please visit our website at www.mcaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE MCAP Inc.