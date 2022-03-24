Lummus Appoints Ujjal Mukherjee Chief Technology Officer

Ujjal Mukherjee is an accomplished innovator, tapped to strengthen and accelerate Lummus' technology leadership

CTO drives enhancement and growth of Lummus' broad technology portfolio, especially in the energy transition, digitalization and other key growth areas

Focus on next-gen technologies to solve energy challenges

HOUSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced that Ujjal Mukherjee will become the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as of April 1. He succeeds Jo Portela, who upon retirement will transition to an advisory role to Lummus' board of directors and executive team.

As CTO, Mr. Mukherjee will be responsible for driving cross-company initiatives to enhance and grow Lummus' broad portfolio and champion the company's technology solutions to strategic customers. He will also lead the development of advanced technology solutions that place Lummus at the forefront of our industry, the energy transition and digitalization.

"I am very proud to announce Ujjal as Lummus' next CTO. Ujjal has an outstanding track record of innovation, performance and execution, which I had the pleasure of witnessing first hand for many years," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "The direction and strategic goals of our company are inextricably tied to the CTO role, and I am confident in Ujjal to take Lummus' technology leadership to a new level.

"I want to thank Jo for his many accomplishments to Lummus for over three decades, leaving an incredible legacy across the company. I am also grateful for his continuing role to advise the Lummus leadership team as we face many strategic issues and opportunities," added de Bruyn.

Beginning his career with Lummus in 1990, Mr. Mukherjee has developed expertise in clean fuels, petrochemicals and emerging technologies. He has 38 issued U.S. patents and many of the processes he invented have been successfully commercialized, including LC-MAX technology and integrated hydrocracking.

Most recently, he served as Vice President and Managing Director of Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus, while also overseeing Thermal Crude to Chemicals (TC2C™) for Lummus. TC2C is an innovative technology pioneered by Saudi Aramco, Lummus Technology and Chevron Lummus Global that enables higher chemicals yield than previously achievable by bypassing conventional refining steps and employing a proprietary direct conversion process. Mr. Mukherjee is also a Lummus Fellow, a distinguished role in which he helps Lummus lead in knowledge transfer and development initiatives in key technology areas.

Mr. Mukherjee holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India; a master's degree in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering from ENSPM in France; and a master's degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University in the U.S.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

