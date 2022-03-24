Long-time Pivot Point Consulting Client Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center Finds Strategic and Operational Value in Interim CIO Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting , a national health IT consulting leader and the 2022 #2 and 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm, released a new success story, "Medical Group Finds Immediate Wins and Long-term Value with Interim CIO" which profiles how Pivot Point's Executive Advisor Denise Webb served as an interim CIO and helped Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center (IHTC) develop a long-term IT strategy, complete critical IT projects and recruit a permanent CIO.

Founded in 1998, IHTC has evolved into a national leader in comprehensive hemophilia treatment. The Indianapolis-based organization's IT staff has helped navigate two decades of organic growth and increasing complexity of the mid-sized medical group's IT systems and services. As technology innovations amplified and business strategy matured, IHTC, turned to longtime partner Pivot Point Consulting for strategic guidance, interim IT leadership and assistance in recruiting a permanent CIO.

"We wanted to ensure our IT systems and data remain stable and secure as we continue to grow and as healthcare organizations become more interconnected," said IHTC's Chief Executive Officer Nancy Hoard. "We also felt a real need to improve our ability to integrate emerging technologies."

Serving as interim CIO, Denise Webb, Executive Advisor on Pivot Point's strategy team led IHTC efforts to establish project portfolio planning and governance, develop an IT budget, evaluate and develop staff capabilities, kickstart numerous stalled projects and recruit and onboard a permanent CIO. The Pivot Point advisor also focused on improving IHTC's infrastructure by choosing a new electronic health record (EHR) system and a unified patient communications and telehealth platform.

"We made incredible progress under the leadership of Pivot Point's interim CIO," said Hoard. "In the four years we've worked with Pivot Point, they have consistently provided us with high-caliber healthcare IT professionals."

Pivot Point Consulting recently was recognized as a top performer by KLAS research for the seventh consecutive year. In the 2022 Best in KLAS Awards, Pivot Point ranked #2 in the category of Overall IT Services Firm, #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing and #2 in Overall IT Advisory Services. To learn more visit pivotpointconsulting.com.

