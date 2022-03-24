CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) presented its 2022 Humanitarian Award to Keith S. Feder, MD, FAAOS, of Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Keith S. Feder, MD, FAAOS, receives American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Humanitarian Award. (PRNewswire)

The Humanitarian Award honors members of the AAOS who have distinguished themselves through outstanding musculoskeletal-related humanitarian activities in the United States or abroad. Dr. Feder was recognized for more than 25 years of humanitarian efforts in serving economically challenged student athletes and bringing health care access to underserved communities.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the AAOS as a humanitarian," said Dr. Feder. "My sincere hope is that this award will increase awareness of the young, underserved student athletes in the U.S. who do not receive the high-quality orthopaedic sports medicine care and core services that they need and deserve."

Dr. Feder is known for founding the West Coast Sports Medicine Foundation, a non-profit, 501 (c)3 charitable organization dedicated to promoting fitness for economically deprived high school students, and giving those students an opportunity to participate in interscholastic sports and access to quality sports medicine care and services to improve their health and ensure safety.

"Through the West Coast Sports Medicine Foundation – Team to Win program, Dr. Feder has strived to build a community of moral decency," said Alexander I. Glogau, MD, FAAOS, OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. "Dr. Feder understands the importance of justice. He has made it his personal mission and responsibility to fight to eliminate health disparities that affect our low–income, at–risk, high school student athletes by providing free medical care, diagnostic testing, surgeries, and college scholarships to youth student athletes in Los Angeles."

Founded in 1994, the West Coast Sports Medicine Foundation was established after Dr. Feder witnessed firsthand student athletes in Los Angeles County who slipped through the cracks of the health care system because of a lack of health insurance and access to medical care. Through the Foundation, Dr. Feder's outreach serves about 13,000 high school student athletes with free sports medicine care and provides up to nine college scholarships each year.

"Many of our student athletes from the West Coast Sports Medicine Foundation - Team to Win programs can continue their sports careers at the collegiate level and beyond because of the medical care they received," said Dr. Glogau.

From an internship program that provides firsthand experience to students and student athletes interested in pursuing a career in sports medicine to a free mentoring program that hosts more than 400 students every summer, Dr. Feder's commitment to the student athletes goes beyond sports medicine care to help educate and uplift the community.

"The mentorship program covers anatomy, physiology, injury recognition, evaluation, treatment, rehabilitation, and prevention," said William M. Hohl, MD, West Coast Center for Orthopedic Surgery. "These students become the on-campus assistants to the certified athletic trainers at their high schools."

Since its creation, more than 3,000 students have completed the mentorship program. There is a 100% high school graduation rate among attendees, with the vast majority going on to graduate college.

Providing these services has required a tireless fundraising effort. Since 1994, Dr. Feder has raised more than $20 million in support of the underserved student athlete population of Los Angeles. In the four years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation provided more than $3.6 million of free medical care.

"Dr. Feder truly leads by example," said Dr. Glogau. "He is the first to make a personal donation and the first to volunteer his time."

In 2001, Dr. Feder assisted in the authorship of California State Assembly Bill 760, which established the Pupil Athletic Access and Safety Program and provides monetary support to have Certified Athletic Trainers onsite at all California high schools.

"Dr. Feder has a lifelong philosophy as to the benefits of participation in school-based sports," said Carol Frey, MD, AAOS, FAAOS, Harbor UCLA/West Coast Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. "He knows from his own experience on the field, during training, and in his practice that sports participation encourages cooperation and understanding, helps foster and build relationships, enhances equal opportunity, and imparts valuable lessons and skills needed in life to thrive."

Dr. Feder is a founding member of the California State Interscholastic Federation Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, has served on the National Federation of High School Sports Medicine Committee, and is a recipient of the State Award for Outstanding Services.

Dr. Feder is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon trained in arthroscopic surgery and sports medicine. Since 1992, he has served as clinical assistant professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is past chief of sports medicine at the UCLA-Harbor Orthopaedic Residency Program and is currently the director of The Cartilage Restoration Center.

