Credit Human Partners With Lumin Digital To Offer Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital , a PSCU company, announced today that Texas-based Credit Human Federal Credit Union (Credit Human), has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Lumin Digital will support Credit Human's more than 200,000 members when the credit union goes live on its platform in September 2022.

Credit Human, headquartered in San Antonio, is one of the 100-largest credit unions in the U.S. and one of the largest in Texas in both number of members and total assets. Founded in 1935, Credit Human is a 100% member-owned, member-directed and member-governed credit union and offers services in banking, loans, and investment planning.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking. All of Lumin's offerings and capabilities are made possible by the team's wealth of industry knowledge, user experience testing, and technological innovation.

"For more than 85 years, our focus has been to provide the best possible service to our members," said Laurie Thomas, Member Services and Deposits Senior Manager at Credit Human. "Through investing in Lumin Digital's platform and offerings, we're able to create a more personalized, empowering experience our members can rely on, helping them better manage their finances and become financially healthier."

"Credit Human's continuing success reflects its commitment to exceptional member experiences that seamlessly integrate in-person and digital interactions," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "We look forward to partnering with Credit Human to build highly engaging digital experiences for their members that simplify their financial lives, with minimal friction and effort, for years to come."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience.

About Credit Human

Credit Human is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative. Being member-owned means everything we do is in the best interest of our members, not shareholders. We're committed to helping members create and maintain financial slack so they can stress less and live more. To learn more about Credit Human, visit credithuman.com .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com .

