Jeep® Brand Acknowledges the Sunset Chasers, Adrenaline Junkies, Nature Lovers, Athletes and More in New Marketing Campaign for Grand Cherokee

"Made for What You're Made Of" marketing campaign launches across television and Jeep® brand social media channels

The 30-second video features the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and Grand Cherokee 4xe

Filmed in Colorado and Utah , a Paralympian runner, ice diver and base jumper are included in the campaign

The Jeep® brand launched its new marketing campaign, "Made for What You're Made Of," featuring the new Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and Grand Cherokee 4xe. The 30-second "Made for What You're Made Of" video can be viewed on the brand's social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, as well as on television, including college basketball playoff programming.

"The 'Made for What You're Made Of' campaign is rooted in the 'go anywhere, do anything' spirit of the Jeep brand and its vehicle owners, fans and followers," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis – North America. "As the Grand Cherokee has evolved over the years, so has our owners' ability to seek out more fulfilling experiences, and the Jeep brand's goal is to give them a vehicle that allows them to explore the world they live in and to enjoy life to its fullest."

Featured within "Made for What You're Made Of" is a Paralympian runner, ice diver and a base jumper who were each filmed for the campaign in Colorado and Utah. Jeep 4x4 owners are nature lovers, athletes, adrenaline junkies, sunrise and sunset chasers and so much more. To find out what one is made of, ditch the personality tests and social media quizzes and head into the big, wide, beautiful word. Is it to follow a self-determined path? Or blaze a whole new trail? Those are the questions the brand thought about when designing the new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"With the recent launch of the new Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, and the Grand Cherokee 4xe this spring, consumers will have more options than ever before when deciding which of these 4x4s best fits their outdoor pursuits," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The Grand Cherokee was built to help provide our owners with one-of-a-kind experiences by taking them to faraway places to seek out their next adventure. There is no other automotive brand that enables that sense of freedom and adventure and that elicits such fierce loyalty and camaraderie among its owners and enthusiasts like Jeep does."

"Made for What You're Made Of" was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with the Chicago-based Highdive agency.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

