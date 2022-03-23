Doctors for Disaster Preparedness Responds to Spike in Potassium Iodide Sales

TUCSON, Ariz., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suppliers of potassium tablets such as IOSAT and ThyroSafe are reporting spikes in sales, and may be running out of product because of concerns about the war in Ukraine. It is important to understand what potassium iodide (KI) does and does not do, states Doctors for Disaster Preparedness.

KI is taken up by the thyroid gland and, if taken before an exposure, would block uptake of radioactive iodine, say from a release from a nuclear power plant disaster or fallout from a nuclear weapon. The purpose is to protect the thyroid gland from being destroyed by the radioactive iodine.

If you cannot obtain the convenient tablets, you may be able to get crystalline KI and prepare a saturated solution—4 drops is about 130 mg, an adult dose. Such a solution (SSKI) was previously used widely as an expectorant. Applying tincture of iodine or Betadine to the skin might provide some protection.

It is important to note that KI does not prevent radiation sickness or protect against external radiation, Dr. Orient states. For that, shelter is required. The subway stations now being used by citizens in Kyiv were built to serve as bomb shelters.

A supply of potassium iodide is a worthwhile insurance policy to have in your medicine cabinet, Dr. Orient advises.

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness is a group of scientists (including physicians) founded in 1984, which provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

