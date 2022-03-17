The world's first virtual beer is here, Cheers to Heineken Silver Brewing with Pixels, Not Yeast - Heineken® launches first virtual beer brewed in the virtual world, Heineken® Silver

AMSTERDAM, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken® today launched its first, brand new, virtual beer, Heineken® Silver, exclusively in its virtual brewery within the immersive digital platform, Decentraland.

In the real world, Heineken® is known for its uncompromising quality, refined from decades of brewing innovation. Now, the same brewing expertise that made Heineken® world-famous is undergoing a high-tech transformation to take on the metaverse, one pixel at a time. Heineken® has always been passionate about natural ingredients, but in the metaverse it's all about the finest, 100% computer-generated ingredients.

Our special A-yeast, usually brewed in horizontal tanks, has been replaced with A-Pixels. Forget hops harvested in fields, virtual Heineken® Silver is brewed with Binary Coded Hops grown by NPC (non-player character) farmers. And of course, the whole virtual brewing process is overseen by Heineken®'s dedicated Virtual Brewing Assistants, digitised stand-ins for our Star Brewers.

These elements come together to develop a completely unique beer that visitors to Heineken®'s virtual brewery in Decentraland will be able to see in the virtual world. If only they we were able to 3D print the product, they'd be able to hold and taste virtual Heineken® Silver in the real world.

The virtual beer was unveiled at a product launch event in Heineken®'s virtual brewery, where guests were able to learn about how the beer is made in seconds, while enjoying pixelated lobster and caviar and rubbing shoulders with Heineken® ambassadors, including Thierry Henry.

Bram Westenbrink, Global Head Heineken® Brand, said: "At Heineken®, we believe that connecting with people is vital to human existence, like the air we breathe or the water we drink, and we know that the metaverse brings people together in a light-hearted and immersive way that is really exciting – but it's just not the best place to taste a new beer. Our new virtual beer, Heineken® Silver is an ironic joke. It is a self-aware idea that pokes fun at us and many other brands that are jumping into the metaverse with products that are best enjoyed in the real world. For now, you can't taste pixels and bytes. So, we want to make a joke about that and remind everyone that nothing beats the taste of a refreshing beer, including our new virtual Heineken® Silver, in the real world."

To add a little more flavour to the metaverse and the virtual Heineken® Silver, Heineken® has partnered with Spanish self-taught street artist, J. Demsky to help design parts of the virtual home of Heineken® Silver.

J.Demsky said: "As a long-time lover of Heineken®, I was excited to be involved with this fun and unique launch that brings the brand, and virtual Heineken® Silver, to life in a really unique way. To be able to give people a way to artistically understand what a virtual drink could taste like, especially when you combine all the pixels and technology together, fits perfectly with who I am and the art I like to create – so I hope people love my interpretation of what virtual Heineken® Silver could be like if it had a flavour."

To see J. Demsky's inspired virtual home for Heineken® Silver, and enjoy an endless supply of Heineken®'s new virtual beer, simply visit: https://play.decentraland.org/?island=Ii7xt&position=-123%2C-82.

Editorial information:

About Heineken® Silver:

Heineken® Silver is brewed with 100% purified pixels, tripled-filtered through firewalls, and uploaded with 5 million megabits per second. For more information on the product please contact the above and product fact sheets can be shared.

About HEINEKEN:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).

Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768547/Heineken_virtual_beer_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768548/Heineken_virtual_beer_2.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768556/Heineken_Virtual_Beer.mp4

Heineken Silver the world's first virtual beer in the metaverse (PRNewswire)

Heineken Silver the world's first virtual beer in the metaverse (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heineken