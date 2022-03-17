Vantagepoint A.I. and The Mendelsohn Family Recognized for Their Commitment to Giving Back

The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing the continued investment of the Vantagepoint family in helping others in their community.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners recognized Louis, Illyce, Lane, Mandi, Rachael, and Abby Mendelsohn along with their company Vantagepoint A.I. on March 8, 2022 for their on-going corporate giving to local charities as well as Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

Amid the hardships brought on by the pandemic for many of the residents of Pasco County, Vantagepoint A.I. not only maintained but increased its corporate giving. The Mendelsohn girls also instigated their own projects to help local children as part of their training as future leaders of the company.

Vantagepoint has an award-winning company culture based upon teamwork, positivity, communication, innovation, respect, integrity, passion, and purpose. Rachael and Abby, have also suggested the addition of kindness as a core value. "Our traders and our team help us do great things for others," said Rachael Mendelsohn (11), "we're glad our county commissioners noticed it and we hope other people will copy us." "It doesn't take a lot to make a big difference in someone else's life," added Abby (8). See the Proclamation presentation at https://youtu.be/fAB-xMBVngg.

Vantagepoint A.I. regularly donates a percentage of its revenue to charity; Mr. Mendelsohn maintains a scholarship for young people interested in entrepreneurship who may not have the resources to continue their education; and Lane Mendelsohn, now President of Vantagepoint A.I., continues to find small organizations and causes that are often overlooked for the team to support.

"I am humbled by the recognition we've received and grateful for the opportunities we've been given to be a force for good for so many people. I am excited for the future, we plan on doing more – much, much more!" said Lane Mendelsohn.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida., VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint's artificial intelligence predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint A.I. employs over 90 team members. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

