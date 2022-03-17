Tuniu Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NANJING, China, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"In 2021, we continued to leverage integration and digitalization to upgrade Tuniu's operations," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We further strengthened our vertical integration across the industry chain, focusing on developing innovative high-quality products and services to drive our development. Despite the adverse external environment, we were encouraged that our self-operated local tour operators achieved double-digit growth in transaction volumes for the full year. Executing on our digitalization strategy, we also made achievements in reducing costs and improving efficiency. In 2021, our operating expenses decreased over 77% year-on-year and net loss for the year also narrowed significantly. In 2022, we will continue to strengthen our integration and digitalization to further improve our competitiveness and better prepare Tuniu for the opportunities and challenges brought by the changing external environment."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenues were RMB73.4 million (US$11.5 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.2% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB42.8 million ( US$6.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 48.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China .

Other revenues were RMB30.6 million ( US$4.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.8% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in commissions received from other travel-related products impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.3726 on December 30, 2021 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Cost of revenues was RMB39.3 million (US$6.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 53.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59.7% in the corresponding period in 2020.

Gross margin was 46.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a gross margin of 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB78.0 million (US$12.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 91.9% from the corresponding period in 2020. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB74.8 million (US$11.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 91.9%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB13.5 million ( US$2.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.7 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB12.8 million ( US$2.0 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.0% from the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB28.6 million ( US$4.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 74.7%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.2 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB27.4 million ( US$4.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.0% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

General and administrative expenses were RMB46.5 million ( US$7.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 94.5%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.4 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB45.1 million ( US$7.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 94.6% from the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Loss from operations was RMB43.9 million (US$6.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB912.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB40.5 million (US$6.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss was RMB36.2 million (US$5.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB921.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB32.9 million (US$5.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB33.9 million (US$5.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB901.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB30.5 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.0 billion (US$158.7 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Net revenues were RMB426.3 million (US$66.9 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.3% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB305.3 million ( US$47.9 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.0% from 2020. The increase was primarily due to the growth in revenues from self-operated products offset by the negative impact brought by the resurgence of COVID-19.

Other revenues were RMB121.0 million ( US$19.0 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 18.2% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services.

Cost of revenues was RMB254.8 million (US$40.0 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5% from 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 59.8% in 2021 compared to 52.7% in 2020.

Gross margin was 40.2% in 2021, compared to a gross margin of 47.3% in 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB353.1 million (US$55.4 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 77.3% from 2020. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB18.4 million (US$2.9 million) in 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB334.7 million (US$52.5 million) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 76.9%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB54.6 million ( US$8.6 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 45.7%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB3.4 million ( US$0.5 million ), were RMB51.2 million ( US$8.0 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.9% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB150.5 million ( US$23.6 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 59.5%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB4.9 million ( US$0.8 million ), were RMB145.6 million ( US$22.8 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 50.5% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales and marketing personnel related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

General and administrative expenses were RMB174.0 million ( US$27.3 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 84.3%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB10.0 million ( US$1.6 million ), were RMB164.0 million ( US$25.7 million ) in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of 85.0% from 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for doubtful accounts.

Loss from operations was RMB181.5 million (US$28.5 million) in 2021, compared to a loss from operations of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB162.8 million (US$25.5 million) in 2021.

Net loss was RMB128.5 million (US$20.2 million) in 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB109.7 million (US$17.2 million) in 2021.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB121.5 million (US$19.1 million) in 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.3 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB102.8 million (US$16.1 million) in 2021.

Business Outlook

Tuniu's business has been significantly and negatively impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. As a result of the continued influence by COVID-19, for the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects to generate RMB34.8 million to RMB42.5 million of net revenues, which represents 45% to 55% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 213,538

349,077

54,778 Restricted cash 50,566

46,521

7,300 Short-term investments 1,353,670

615,901

96,648 Accounts receivable, net 264,134

111,941

17,566 Amounts due from related parties 23,913

14,969

2,349 Prepayments and other current assets 378,704

337,033

52,888 Total current assets 2,284,525

1,475,442

231,529











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 266,866

201,947

31,690 Property and equipment, net 111,697

98,159

15,403 Intangible assets, net 71,362

55,376

8,690 Land use right, net 96,713

94,652

14,853 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,293

48,115

7,550 Goodwill 232,007

232,007

36,407 Other non-current assets 91,180

92,111

14,454 Total non-current assets 912,118

822,367

129,047 Total assets 3,196,643

2,297,809

360,576











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 60,679

9,981

1,566 Accounts and notes payable 705,838

383,626

60,199 Amounts due to related parties 21,034

4,679

734 Salary and welfare payable 47,487

33,761

5,298 Taxes payable 6,004

8,004

1,256 Advances from customers 208,762

139,777

21,934 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,264

16,556

2,598 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 676,501

382,629

60,043 Total current liabilities 1,744,569

979,013

153,628











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 34,367

38,832

6,094 Deferred tax liabilities 14,861

12,479

1,958 Long-term borrowings 22,577

14,344

2,251 Other non-current liabilities 3,054

-

- Total non-current liabilities 74,859

65,655

10,303 Total liabilities 1,819,428

1,044,668

163,931











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

4,268











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

39 Less: Treasury stock (302,916)

(293,795)

(46,103) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,689

9,125,748

1,432,029 Accumulated other comprehensive income 275,012

271,821

42,655 Accumulated deficit (7,713,355)

(7,834,879)

(1,229,464) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,384,679

1,269,144

199,156 Noncontrolling interests (34,664)

(43,203)

(6,779) Total equity 1,350,015

1,225,941

192,377 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 3,196,643

2,297,809

360,576

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 83,143

90,709

42,761

6,710 Others 35,566

23,915

30,642

4,808 Net revenues 118,709

114,624

73,403

11,518 Cost of revenues (70,841)

(74,884)

(39,250)

(6,159) Gross profit 47,868

39,740

34,153

5,359















Operating expenses













Research and product development (12,833)

(15,580)

(13,494)

(2,118) Sales and marketing (113,162)

(41,668)

(28,612)

(4,490) General and administrative (844,759)

(41,224)

(46,512)

(7,299) Other operating income 10,698

2,106

10,571

1,659 Total operating expenses (960,056)

(96,366)

(78,047)

(12,248) Loss from operations (912,188)

(56,626)

(43,894)

(6,889) Other (expenses)/income













Interest and investment (loss)/income (17,998)

19,492

6,171

968 Interest expense (5,657)

(1,097)

(1,814)

(285) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 11,002

(463)

4,453

699 Other (loss)/income, net (914)

686

459

72 Loss before income tax expense (925,755)

(38,008)

(34,625)

(5,435) Income tax benefit/(expense) 3,853

568

(1,450)

(228) Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 124

861

(169)

(27) Net loss (921,778)

(36,579)

(36,244)

(5,690) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,820)

(1,497)

(2,348)

(368) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (61)

-

-

- Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (901,897)

(35,082)

(33,896)

(5,322) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (901,897)

(35,082)

(33,896)

(5,322)















Net loss (921,778)

(36,579)

(36,244)

(5,690) Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (14,599)

1,685

(4,134)

(649) Comprehensive loss (936,377)

(34,894)

(40,378)

(6,339)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (2.43)

(0.09)

(0.09)

(0.01) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (7.29)

(0.27)

(0.27)

(0.03)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 370,460,479

370,956,994

371,020,652

371,020,652















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:













Cost of revenues 551

214

78

12 Research and product development 1,094

359

136

21 Sales and marketing 615

332

129

20 General and administrative 8,562

2,475

770

121 Total 10,822

3,380

1,113

174















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$











Revenues









Packaged tours 302,359

305,333

47,913 Others 147,900

121,015

18,990 Net revenues 450,259

426,348

66,903 Cost of revenues (237,065)

(254,815)

(39,986) Gross profit 213,194

171,533

26,917











Operating expenses









Research and product development (100,514)

(54,622)

(8,571) Sales and marketing (371,984)

(150,493)

(23,616) General and administrative (1,109,340)

(174,021)

(27,308) Other operating income 27,849

26,064

4,090 Total operating expenses (1,553,989)

(353,072)

(55,405) Loss from operations (1,340,795)

(181,539)

(28,488) Other income/(expenses)









Interest and investment income 3,526

50,041

7,853 Interest expense (32,266)

(7,491)

(1,176) Foreign exchange gains, net 18,720

7,030

1,103 Other (loss)/income, net (253)

2,895

454 Loss before income tax expense (1,351,068)

(129,064)

(20,254) Income tax benefit/(expense) 6,641

(130)

(20) Equity in income of affiliates 797

726

114 Net loss (1,343,630)

(128,468)

(20,160) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (35,674)

(6,944)

(1,090) Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (1,307,956)

(121,524)

(19,070) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,307,956)

(121,524)

(19,070)











Net loss (1,343,630)

(128,468)

(20,160) Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (18,772)

(3,191)

(501) Comprehensive loss (1,362,402)

(131,659)

(20,661)











Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (3.53)

(0.33)

(0.05) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (10.59)

(0.99)

(0.15)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,240,040

370,874,312

370,874,312











Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:









Cost of revenues 1,044

390

61 Research and product development 4,349

724

114 Sales and marketing 1,099

644

101 General and administrative 13,972

7,374

1,157 Total 20,464

9,132

1,433











*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.









Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (39,250)

78

-

-

(39,172)



















Research and product development (13,494)

136

534

-

(12,824) Sales and marketing (28,612)

129

1,065

-

(27,418) General and administrative (46,512)

770

637

-

(45,105) Other operating income 10,571

-

-

-

10,571 Total operating expenses (78,047)

1,035

2,236

-

(74,776)



















Loss from operations (43,894)

1,113

2,236

-

(40,545)



















Net loss (36,244)

1,113

2,236

-

(32,895)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (33,896)

1,113

2,236

-

(30,547)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.09)













(0.08) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.27)













(0.24)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 371,020,652













371,020,652





















Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (74,884)

214

-

-

(74,670)



















Research and product development (15,580)

359

616

-

(14,605) Sales and marketing (41,668)

332

1,065

-

(40,271) General and administrative (41,224)

2,475

652

-

(38,097) Other operating income 2,106

-

-

-

2,106 Total operating expenses (96,366)

3,166

2,333

-

(90,867)



















Loss from operations (56,626)

3,380

2,333

-

(50,913)



















Net loss (36,579)

3,380

2,333

-

(30,866)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (35,082)

3,380

2,333

-

(29,369)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.09)













(0.08) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.27)













(0.24)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,956,994













370,956,994





















Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (70,841)

551

-

-

(70,290)



















Research and product development (12,833)

1,094

782

-

(10,957) Sales and marketing (113,162)

615

1,710

22,322

(88,515) General and administrative (844,759)

8,562

709

-

(835,488) Other operating income 10,698

-

-

-

10,698 Total operating expenses (960,056)

10,271

3,201

22,322

(924,262)



















Loss from operations (912,188)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(875,843)



















Net loss (921,778)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(885,433)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (901,897)

10,822

3,201

22,322

(865,552)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (2.43)













(2.34) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (7.29)













(7.02)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,460,479













370,460,479







































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based

awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



Year Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (254,815)

390

-

-

(254,425)



















Research and product development (54,622)

724

2,714

-

(51,184) Sales and marketing (150,493)

644

4,260

-

(145,589) General and administrative (174,021)

7,374

2,651

-

(163,996) Other operating income 26,064

-

-

-

26,064 Total operating expenses (353,072)

8,742

9,625

-

(334,705)



















Loss from operations (181,539)

9,132

9,625

-

(162,782)



















Net loss (128,468)

9,132

9,625

-

(109,711)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (121,524)

9,132

9,625

-

(102,767)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.33)













(0.28) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.99)













(0.84)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,874,312













370,874,312









































Year Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Impairment of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

intangible assets

Result



















Cost of revenues (237,065)

1,044

-

-

(236,021)



















Research and product development (100,514)

4,349

3,279

-

(92,886) Sales and marketing (371,984)

1,099

44,780

31,876

(294,229) General and administrative (1,109,340)

13,972

2,836

-

(1,092,532) Other operating income 27,849

-

-

-

27,849 Total operating expenses (1,553,989)

19,420

50,895

31,876

(1,451,798)



















Loss from operations (1,340,795)

20,464

50,895

31,876

(1,237,560)



















Net loss (1,343,630)

20,464

50,895

31,876

(1,240,395)



















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,307,956)

20,464

50,895

31,876

(1,204,721)



















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (3.53)













(3.25) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (10.59)













(9.75)



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,240,040













370,240,040







































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based

awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

