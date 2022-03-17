RaySecur Launches T-Suite Image Processing Platform Ahead of ISC West

Doubles MailSecur Scanner Sensitivity for Better Object Penetration and Threat Recognition

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur ™, a security imaging company with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray desktop scanner for mail and package threat detection, today launched its T-SuiteTM Image Processing Suite for MailSecur® scanners. The software platform upgrade provides customers with a more dynamic and accurate real-time 4D imaging experience. RaySecur will demonstrate the new capabilities at ISC West (International Security Conference & Exposition) on March 22-25, at booth #21125, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

The T-Suite update produces higher frame rates that enhance image realism and sharpen object edges for better detection. The new SecurToneTM color palette improves object contrast to deliver twice the sensitivity, improving object penetration and threat recognition.

"Our teams are continuously working to enhance image resolution and improve mail and package threat detection so that our customers can detect even the smallest threats quickly, avoiding costly shutdowns and remediation," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO, RaySecur. "Our scanners are already the best and most scalable option at detecting trace amounts of white powders and liquids, which comprise the majority of mail threats, and now the T-Suite software platform improves upon this further."

MailSecur will also be featured in the Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) Security Products Innovation Room (Lido 3004) as part of their C•CURE integrated security management platform. The integration with Johnson Controls security solutions means that scan results can now automatically trigger configurable responses across building systems to help mitigate incidents - for example building lockdown or evacuation and communications with the building's HVAC system to prevent the potential spread of contaminants or smoke.

RaySecur executives will also host two ISC West education sessions on mail security threats:

" Understanding the Frequency & Impacts of Threats Posed by Physical Goods Entering Your Facility ," on March 23 at 11:15 a.m. : RaySecur CEO Alex Sappok , Ph.D. will share the latest comprehensive mail threat data from USPIS, ATF, USBDC, DHS, FBI, and other public sources to help security practitioners, facilities managers, senior leadership, and distributors/integrators understand and mitigate these risks. : RaySecur CEO, Ph.D. will share the latest comprehensive mail threat data from USPIS, ATF, USBDC, DHS, FBI, and other public sources to help security practitioners, facilities managers, senior leadership, and distributors/integrators understand and mitigate these risks.

" High-Risk Facilities and Logistics: Mitigating Risk from Threat Vectors Historically Considered Benign ," on March 23 at 1:00 p.m. : RaySecur CSO Will Plummer will review the most common threats that high-profile, high-net-worth and high-risk facilities or individuals face and offer practical solutions from an enterprise risk management standpoint. : RaySecur CSO Will Plummer will review the most common threats that high-profile, high-net-worth and high-risk facilities or individuals face and offer practical solutions from an enterprise risk management standpoint.

The MailSecur + C•CURE Integration is also entered as a candidate for an Emerging Technology Product Award. This integrated solution combines MailSecur's innovative T-ray imaging technology - allowing the detection of all nine DHS designated threat types - with Johnson Controls expertise as the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings. These advanced capabilities give security executives the proactive means to better protect their businesses from operational disruption, while keeping their employees safe from potentially dangerous mail items and deliveries.

About RaySecur

RaySecur is a security imaging company revolutionizing mail and package scanning. The MailSecur® product line is the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray scanner, providing real-time, 4D imaging, in an all-in-one desktop mail security solution. T-ray technology is safe, requires no licenses or permits, and detects all nine types of postal threats identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - unlike X-ray which uses harmful radiation and detects only three of the nine DHS-listed threats. MailSecur is supported by EODSecurTM service, providing 24x365 on-call threat response by trained military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) professionals, in addition to supporting end-user training and standard operating procedures. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com or find us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

MailSecur is a registered trademark and RaySecur, EODSecur, SecurTone, MailSecur Connect, 4D-AI, and T-Suite are trademarks of RaySecur Inc. in the United States. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

