Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Calgary: Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta, Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Based on the independent engineering design study, the Calgary Empower Facility is expected to be the Company's first modular scale up facility and is expected to be designed and engineered with an estimated capacity of 150–200 tonnes per day ("tpd"), which is approximately two to three times scale up from the full commercial production capacity of 50-75 tpd at the Company's existing reprocessing pilot facility in Delta, British Columbia. The scale up facility's build and design are part of the Company's planned expansion strategy with the goal of operating asphalt shingle reprocessing facilities across Canada and the United States. The Company's independent front-end engineering design or "FEED" for the scale up facility is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Mr. Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, states: "With our strong cleantech innovation ecosystem, a long history of industry collaboration and investment, Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition. Calgary has a reputation for being a place for people who want to solve environmental and other challenges, and we are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills. Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on sustainability and Calgary in the new 'Energy Transition' economy. We look forward to the opportunities Northstar's planned facility can bring to our city."

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO of Northstar, states, "To be successful, I believe companies like ours with a sustainability focus first need to demonstrate their technology works. Second, they need to scale up their technology. Third, they need to rapidly deploy their technology across their key markets. We have successfully demonstrated the first step with the steady state production of our design specification product at the Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia – and we believe the Calgary Empower Facility can deliver on the second step – by scaling up our technology to full commercial potential. We are delighted to have selected Calgary as the site location for our first asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility. Calgary is home to Canada's "energy transition" economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement. The reception to our environmental solution to landfill waste has been well received by the municipality, and we look forward to delivering a long-term solution for significantly reducing landfill waste from asphalt shingles in Calgary. We are also excited to bring jobs to Calgary, adding ten to fifteen staff plus contractors at the Calgary Empower Facility and continuing to expand our corporate office as we grow the business. We are now in advanced stages of identifying a suitable leasing site in Calgary for our scale up facility and we will provide an update once a location is secured."

Mr. Allen Gervais, General Manager (Alberta) at Northstar, comments, "The City of Calgary has been very engaged with us as we move to deliver a solution which could divert an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes per year of shingles that would otherwise be destined for landfills. We believe this facility will contribute to Calgary's growing reputation as a hub for innovative green energy and circular economy solutions."

Calgary Selection

The Company previously commenced an exploratory site selection process for its first scale up facility. The Company then commenced a detailed geographic target market analysis to evaluate potential site locations. After identifying several potential geographic markets for Northstar's flagship facility, the Company determined that the City of Calgary was the most attractive location for the Company's first expansion facility for the following reasons:

Strategic center of Canada's "Energy Transition" economy

Strong provincial, municipal, and community support for emissions reduction projects

Sophisticated government programs for energy transition projects

Suitable industrial land options located close to landfill(s)

Significant asphalt shingle supply and inventory

Close proximity to major industry partners, including shingle manufacturers and off-take partners

Highly skilled labour for engineering, materials handling and hydrocarbon processing

A clear road map for non-dilutive project financing and government grants

Expected Sequence of Events

H1 2022 – Commence procurement of long lead equipment

H1 2022 – Enter into a long-term lease for the Calgary Empower Facility

H2 2022 – Complete detailed plant engineering

H2 2022 – Complete life cycle assessment for Calgary Empower Facility

H2 2022 – Commence procurement of equipment and pre-construction work

H2 2022 – Complete operational personnel and contractor hiring

H1 2023 – Commence Calgary Empower Facility construction

H1 2023 – Commercial production at Calgary Empower Facility

Final site selection and other construction terms are subject to final approval by the Company's Board of Directors. Upon securing financing and receiving permits, the Company plans to begin construction on the Calgary Empower Facility in the second half of 2022 with targeted operations by the end of the first half of 2023.

The Calgary Empower Facility will operate under "Empower Environmental Solutions Calgary Ltd.", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Calgary Economic Development

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We are exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

For more information on Calgary Economic Development, please contact:

Sarah Ferguson

Media Coordinator, Communications

Email: sferguson@calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com

Phone: 403 880 7040

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale in the circular economy. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Northstar Investor Relations Inquiries:

Kin Communications

Phone: 604 684 6730

Email: ROOF@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company's planned national roll out and expansion strategy; (ii) the ability of the Calgary Empower Facility to scale up Northstar's technology to meet stated production targets and to deliver a long-term solution for the significant reduction of landfill waste from asphalt shingles in Calgary or elsewhere; and (iii) the Company's expected construction and operation timelines as further described under the heading "Expected Sequence of Events" and elsewhere above. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.