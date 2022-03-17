HARMONY BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS OPEN MARCH 18 FOR 2022 PATIENTS AT THE HEART PROGRAM

Funding supports the comprehensive needs of people affected by rare neurological diseases

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people living with rare neurological diseases, today announced applications open on "World Sleep Day", Friday, March 18, 2022, for its Patients at the Heart Program. This funding opportunity is open to nonprofit organizations that are working to support and address the challenges of people living with sleep disorders and rare neurological diseases who experience excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS).

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

"With this program, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting the comprehensive needs of people affected by rare neurological diseases, including sleep disorders, and their families," said Cate McCanless, Harmony's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "By understanding the unique challenges faced by those in the rare disease community and providing support, we are able to meet these needs with empathy and make a positive impact."

Applications should focus on one or more of the following categories:

Programs that support persons with rare neurological diseases to live fuller, more engaged lives

Programs that address the psychosocial challenges faced by persons with sleep disorders or rare neurological diseases who experience EDS, or their caregivers

Programs that improve the overall support of family members of persons living with rare neurological diseases

Creation of educational materials to increase awareness and decrease time to diagnosis of rare neurological diseases

Patients at the Heart underscores Harmony's ongoing commitment to support the comprehensive needs of people affected by rare neurological diseases. Since its launch in 2019, the program has funded more than $230,000 in awards toward innovative, patient-centric programs. Learn more about the programs supported in 2021 here.

Harmony has two open application periods for Patients at the Heart in 2022: Friday, March 18, 2022 through Friday, May 20, 2022, and from Tuesday May 31, 2022 through Friday, August 19, 2022. Notification will be sent to awardees by July and October 2022, respectively. For more information, please visit https://www.harmonybiosciences.com/funding-programs/patients-at-the-heart for a program overview document and application. Applications can be submitted to patientsattheheart@harmonybiosciences.com.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com .

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

nleone@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Patti Bank

ICR Westwicke

415-513-1284

ir@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences