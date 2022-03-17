AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF PURION HIGH ENERGY SYSTEM TO MULTIPLE CMOS IMAGE SENSOR MANUFACTURERS

Purion VXE Has Quickly Become the Process Tool of Record for Image Sensors

BEVERLY, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has shipped multiple Purion VXE™ high energy systems to multiple leading CMOS image sensor manufacturers located in Asia. The Purion VXE is an extended energy range solution for the industry leading Purion XE™ high energy implanter.



The Purion VXE was designed to address the specific needs of customers developing and manufacturing the most advanced CMOS image sensors, and has quickly become the process tool of record for image sensor manufacturers. (PRNewswire)

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We continue to maintain a leading position in the image sensor market. Our growth in this segment is clear and sustainable, and is tied to long-term trends in demand for products in the growing IoT, mobile and automotive markets. The Purion VXE was designed to address the specific needs of customers developing and manufacturing the most advanced CMOS image sensors, and has quickly become the process tool of record for image sensor manufacturers."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

Axcelis (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.