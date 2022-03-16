Transamerica Appoints Jamie Ohl as President of Individual Solutions

BALTIMORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced the appointment today of Jamie Ohl as President of its Individual Solutions division and a member of the Transamerica Management Board, effective March 30, 2022. Ms. Ohl replaces Blake Bostwick, who has led Individual Solutions since 2020.

Jamie Ohl will lead all aspects of Transamerica's individual life and annuity business lines and will bring innovative solutions and experience enhancements that support customers and their financial professionals as they plan for a lifetime of financial security. In addition, she will lead the growth and expansion of Transamerica's wholesale and retail distribution for life insurance, annuities, and mutual funds along with the affiliated networks of World Financial Group, Transamerica Agency Network and Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. Ms. Ohl will report to Will Fuller, President and CEO of Transamerica.

"I am pleased to welcome Jamie to Transamerica," stated Will Fuller. "She is a proven leader and has an outstanding reputation for managing complex business transformations and successfully growing businesses. Jamie personifies focus, determination and a winning spirit that is inspiring in a leader. She will be an immense asset to the company as we continue to deliver on our transformational growth strategy."

Jamie Ohl has more than 30 years of financial services experience, including senior leadership positions in insurance and investments at prominent companies. Most recently, as the President of Workplace Solutions at Lincoln Financial Group, she led two of Lincoln's core businesses, Retirement Plan Services and Group Protection Benefits. In addition, Ms. Ohl led service operations for Lincoln's life and annuity businesses, as well as the corporation's brand, advertising, enterprise communications and consumer insights organization.

Ms. Ohl is a member of the LL Global Board of Directors. She is also Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. Ms. Ohl earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from LeTourneau University.

Transamerica helps more than 11 million customers throughout the U.S. prepare for a lifetime of financial security with insurance, investment, and retirement solutions. Aegon, Transamerica's parent company, is a diversified financial services group that focuses on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions.

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

