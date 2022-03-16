Panamorph to Sell Virtual and Augmented Reality Display Technologies

Modulated SubPupil technology supports greatly extended battery life for wireless wearable displays while on-demand foveated image transmission optimizes bandwidth usage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamorph, Inc. today announced that it is offering its augmented and virtual reality display technologies for sale in support of future wearable displays. A first technology focus applies a new Modulated SubPupil optical display architecture which exploits eye tracking to turn off light not reaching the viewer's eye pupil, reducing approximately 90% of the light generated in typical display architectures to dramatically increase battery life. A second technology focus applies the company's MultiFormat Encoding suite of technologies, also exploiting eye tracking, to prioritize higher resolution content where the viewer is looking as another form of foveated imaging to allow greater perceived image quality within a limited wireless bandwidth.

www.panamorph.com (PRNewswire)

"The future success of wearable displays requires a low-cost, low-power, compact, wireless product with an ergonomic, wide field of view and the image detail to support it," said Shawn Kelly, CEO of Panamorph. "While recent pancake magnifier developments have shown great promise in delivering many of those features, a pancake magnifier still requires a lot of energy to power through its associated high light loss. However, there is also a substantial waste of energy from current display architectures producing light that never enters our eye pupil while we look at a specific region of an image. Turning off that light in response to eye tracking can balance the energy inefficiency of the pancake magnifier. At the same time, exploiting that same eye tracking to prioritize image detail in the direction of our view while allowing peripheral content to have less detail helps to deliver the rest of those ideal wearable product features."

Panamorph, Inc., is the world's leading anamorphic projection lens manufacturer in the home cinema industry with a long history of developing AR/VR display and image processing technologies in parallel. The company is offering its portfolio of augmented reality and virtual reality display technologies for sale rather than diverting its current focus as projection markets continue to grow. For more information, please visit www.panamorph.com/AR-VR .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panamorph, Inc.