NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI) Becomes First REIT To Accept Cryptocurrency via Partnership with BitPay

Innovative REIT is the first private investment offering to accept cryptocurrency.

NEW YORK, DENVER AND LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI) , a REIT investing in supply chain real estate sponsored by NOYACK Capital, is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for shares via a partnership with BitPay. This partnership makes NLI the first ever REIT to accept cryptocurrency, enabling investors to fund their commitment with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP).

NLI, partnering with BitPay, is the first REIT that enables investors to convert crypto into real estate.

NLI is the first REIT to partner with BitPa y, a leading crypto payment service provider, and one of the first alternative investment offerings enabling investors to seamlessly convert digital cryptocurrency into ownership of a hard asset.

"This partnership as an essential way to connect with today's investors to include investment real estate and cryptocurrency in their retirement accounts," observes CJ Follini, CEO of NOYACK Capital.

NOYACK's BitPay payment integration marks a pioneering initiative for structured commercial real estate investment. Investors can divide investment between crypto and traditional currency. They simply select their preferred wallet or exchange, choose a cryptocurrency, and scan a QR code or manually enter payment details. Another first – it can easily be done on a mobile device.

"This is another example of moving crypto mainstream. We see more investors asking to move cryptocurrency allocations into physical assets like real estate. This ability puts Noyack at the forefront of alternative investment management," said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay. "The market potential for crypto adoption bridging into the physical world is huge. We estimate, $55 Billion in purchases and investments using cryptocurrency in the next 12 months."

Using NOYACK's proprietary analytics and market research, NLI will identify properties serving emerging needs for climate-controlled storage, autonomous vehicle infrastructure, same-day delivery and other rapidly evolving uses.

About NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI) and NOYACK Capital (NOYACK):

NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI) is a $200MM real estate investment trust investing in diversified supply chain real estate supporting the digitization of the U.S. economy.

NOYACK Capital (NOYACKcapital.com) is a revolutionary alternative investment platform making institutional-grade private investments accessible to all investors. NOYACK has offices in New York, Denver, and LA. Visit www.noyacklogistics.com for more information.

About BitPay:

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that, enable them to turn digital assets into dollars. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms. For more information, visit bitpay.com.

