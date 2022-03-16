Men Break the Bank: 5WPR Survey Reveals Men Are Shopping More on Social Media Than Ever Before

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2022 Consumer Culture Report, revealing 48% of male respondents are inclined to purchase from a brand's social media platform if it provides in-app purchasing with checkout, compared to 28% of female respondents when asked the same question.

A 2021 analysis of the online shopping habits of men and women, conducted by Ecommerce Platforms, found that men want their shopping experience to be simple and straightforward, tend to purchase when the need is immediate, and stop shopping after they find the first workable product. The analysis also found that men are more likely than women to buy a product or service using their smartphones.

"Insights from across the industry have revealed men seek instant gratification and prefer to make easy purchases," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Integrated social media shopping offers men exactly what they're looking for. There is nothing more simple and straightforward than being shown a product that works for you, and being able to buy it right then and there."

The study also revealed that less than 50% of consumers between the ages 16 and 24, the youngest among those surveyed, are inclined to take advantage of social media shopping features, while the majority of older consumers (between the ages 25 and 44) show interest in making purchases directly off social media links.

"Many assume younger, socially savvy consumers are those who would be more likely to take advantage of integrated social media shopping options, but that is not currently the case," adds Dara Busch. "TikTok, the social platform currently favored by Gen Z, has only recently begun to offer in-app shopping. It is possible once TikTok completely rolls out their social shopping features, this younger set of consumers will be quick to adapt, and we could see a significant increase amongst that age group."

Just under half (48%) of the men we surveyed found themselves passively shopping this year, simultaneously engaged in another activity such as being on Zoom, Instagram, or reading the news. Ten percent fewer (38%) female respondents reported a similar shopping style.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

