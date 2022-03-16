Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against MP Materials Corp. (MP) and Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against MP Materials Corp. ("MP Materials") (NYSE: MP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") (NYSE: FVAC; FVAC WS; FVAC.U). The action charges MP Materials with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of MP Materials' materially misleading statements to the public, MP Materials' investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: APRIL 25, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: MAY 1, 2020 THROUGH FEBRUARY 2, 2022

MP MATERIALS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

MP Materials engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. FVAC operated as a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"). In November 2020, FVAC consummated a merger and changed its name to "MP Materials Corp."

On February 3, 2022, Bonitas Research published a report accusing MP Materials of executing an "abusive transfer price manipulation scheme" with a related party in People's Republic of China ("China"), Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd. ("Shenghe"), which owned 7.7% of MP Materials as of March 22, 2021. Specifically, the report alleged that, since the second quarter of 2021, MP Materials and Shenghe "executed an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme whereby Shenghe overpaid for MP [Materials] concentrates to artificially inflate MP [Materials'] profits, [which] conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP [Materials] insiders could sell MP [Materials] stock at artificially inflated prices." In addition, the report cited a September 2019 German academic study that concluded MP [Materials'] ore at Mountain Pass is "not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals while 12 of the other 13 well known rare earth mines outside of China are economically feasible" at current market prices.

Following this news, MP Materials' stock price fell $5.61 per share, or 14.25%, to close at $33.75 per share on February 3, 2022.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 25, 2022

