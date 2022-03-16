InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Underwear (CLM-519)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved barrier to protect underwear against fecal matter or leakage," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented SKIDDEEZ BUTTOCKS FILTERS. My design could help to leave users feeling clean and confident."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to absorb fecal matter or leakage. In doing so, it helps to prevent embarrassment, discomfort, stains and odors. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it reduces the expense associated with replacing soiled underwear. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and remove so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLM-519, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp