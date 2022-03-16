Innoveo Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Independent certification reinforces Innoveo's commitment to ensuring data availability, security, and privacy

PRINCETON, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code platform (NCP) today announced that the company has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance indicates that Innoveo's controls and processes meet AICPA's Trust Service Criteria.

The independent audit validated the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and privacy of Innoveo's no-code platform and ensures current and future customers that Innoveo has proper security architecture and controls in place to protect customer data and intellectual property.

"Achieving this SOC 2 certification allows us to provide an additional layer of reassurance for enterprises that use Innoveo Skye® that their data and applications are protected," said Vinod Kachroo, CEO of Innoveo. "This is a validation of our commitment to delivering the highest level of security, privacy, and governance of our customers' data."

Innoveo's mission is to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development. With Innoveo's no-code platform, enterprise users are empowered to revitalize legacy systems, automate archaic processes, and expedite the building and deploying of new applications and workflows in days - not months. The combination of common best practices in the software development life cycle, reusable accelerators and open APIs enables enterprises to achieve 5x-10x productivity improvements throughout their business.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is accelerating digitization, workflow automation, light core systems development and legacy system revitalization. Our cloud based no-code platform and accelerator solutions enable enterprises to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. The enterprise-grade platform is trusted by over 25 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, and real estate organizations. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

