GAF ENERGY LAUNCHES GAME-CHANGING SOLAR ROOF TO AUSTIN RESIDENTS

Timberline Solar™ Boasts World's First Nailable Solar Shingle and Installs Like a Traditional Roof

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, today announced the launch of its innovative Timberline Solar™ roof to Austin-area residents. Timberline Solar™ is the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials. This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle ES™, which is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and R&D facility.

(PRNewsfoto/GAF Energy) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to launch our Timberline Solar™ roof in Austin. Now Austin-area residents have access to the award winning solar roof – and have a roof that pays for itself over time," said Keally DeWitt, Vice President of Communications for GAF Energy. "Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar™ is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. We're excited to bring the next generation of clean energy adoption to Austin."

Timberline Solar™ boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It is the first product to achieve UL's 7103 certification, which authorizes GAF Energy to install the system on residential roofs as a roofing product and a solar energy product — the first of its kind to be recognized as both. In addition, GAF Energy worked with Sandia National Laboratories, a U.S. Department of Energy research and development lab, to verify the product's strength and durability.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy .

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GAF Energy