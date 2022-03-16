Encycle Adds Swarm Sentinel™ RTU Fault Detection Notification Tool to its Swarm Logic® Energy-Saving Software

Powerful new functionality optimizes work order efficiency with straight-through processing to customers' work order solutions platforms.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial enterprise level utility customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, announced today that it has added a new rooftop unit (RTU) fault detection notification tool that sends HVAC system fault analysis results directly to its customers' work order solutions platforms. Swarm Sentinel™ is part of the company's Swarm Logic® energy-saving software recently upgraded to include Swarm IQ™ automated RTU fault detection of entire building and enterprise-wide portfolios.

With Swarm Sentinel, customers can now receive actionable intelligence with the work order software of their choice.

With Swarm Sentinel, Encycle customers can now receive Swarm IQ actionable intelligence at the work order software of their choice. Swarm IQ data is rich in detail, unambiguous, and precise, giving building managers or service providers all the information they need to investigate, schedule, and resolve the identified HVAC unit's performance problem.

"The HVAC industry operates largely in a reactive mode to building discomfort and operational issues," said Steve Alexander, Encycle President and CEO. "As a data-driven company, Encycle is revolutionizing the industry by autonomously predicting savings opportunities and operational failures. Our Swarm IQ fault detection platform is already deployed on thousands of HVAC units. Swarm Sentinel closes the loop by providing work order enablement for our customers and their service providers, helping increase the availability and performance of equipment and boosting maintenance efficiency," Alexander added.

Encycle's Swarm IQ RTU fault detection and Swarm Sentinel work order notification tools combine to help customers get ahead of HVAC fault issues, positively impacting their bottom line. The combined offering delivers significant benefits, including:

Automated detection of HVAC issues

Moves customers into proactive, preventive maintenance

Reduces facility maintenance costs

Reduces energy waste and emissions through more efficient asset operation

Prolongs equipment life

Avoids unscheduled disruptions

Minimizes downtime

"Our goal at Encycle is to help companies save energy and make progress on their decarbonization targets. Any way we can help them better manage their facilities is part of that commitment," noted Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle's Executive Vice President of Sales. "For years, enterprise customers have longed for an autonomous, holistic approach to maintaining their HVAC assets. Swarm Sentinel predicts potential failures and enables the dispatch of service personnel to address highly targeted issues with no new capital required," Issa stated. "Having this ability is crucial because well-maintained equipment translates into less energy waste and reduces avoidable operational costs."

Swarm Logic is a multi-patented, proven energy management solution that has been successfully deployed at over 1,000 sites and 10,000 RTUs. Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 20% on HVAC energy consumption, costs, and emissions with results that have been independently reviewed and verified.

Swarm Logic can be integrated with a building automation system (BAS), connected thermostats, and IoT-enabled equipment to dynamically synergize power-hungry HVAC rooftop units (RTUs). The AI-enhanced technology enables RTUs to operate most efficiently in response to changing conditions such as outdoor temperature, building occupancy levels, and individual RTU performance profiles. Instead of operating in isolation, the RTUs become part of a closed-loop system that coordinates RTU activity, balancing energy consumption more logically among the individual RTUs. This approach maximizes efficiency while maintaining desired building comfort levels.

Encycle serves a broad range of markets, including retail stores, grocery stores, shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment venues, offices, schools, distribution centers, and light/medium manufacturing. Customers whose buildings range from 7,500 square feet to 2 million square feet or more realize the greatest benefit from Encycle's Swarm Logic technology.

For more information about Encycle's Swarm Logic technology or its new Swarm Sentinel RTU fault detection notification tool, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Encycle is a data-driven technology company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients' electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-20% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

