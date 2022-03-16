Cymbio Partners With BigCommerce to Help Merchants Connect with Retailers and Reach New Customers Cymbio offers BigCommerce merchants the ability to boost digital sales and visibility through full service drop ship and marketplace automation enabling business growth

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbio - A brand-centric, marketplace and drop ship automation platform, announced today its partnership with BigCommerce , a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. The partnership has been developed to power BigCommerce's merchants in expanding digital sales channels.

The only way to currently support an open ecosystem is to support the merchant in their needs and provide solutions to help them grow their business. In today's market, there is no such thing as separate advertising and marketplace channels. They are all merging, and the ability to syndicate quality merchant catalog data to these channels is more important than ever.

Merchants can easily access hundreds of retailers to increase their digital presence by automating all marketplace and drop-ship operations from beginning-to-end, creating the potential for endless growth opportunities. Seamlessly connecting with new retail channels has increasingly become important for growth, and Cymbio provides this opportunity to expand digital sales channels fast.

"Our partnership with Cymbio further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Sharon Gee, vice president revenue growth and general manager omnichannel for BigCommerce. "Cymbio shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with BigCommerce, supporting their merchants' growth by bringing the power back to the brand. Brands have quickly realized that if they are not selling on marketplaces and retailers, their competitors will be. Selling on new channels increases sales, brings merchants in front of new customers, builds brand strength and recognition, acts as a marketing channel, and naturally expands the merchants' reach." - Roy Avidor, CEO & Co-founder at Cymbio

About Cymbio

Cymbio's digital commerce enablement platform provides brands a robust, centralized platform to manage marketplaces, drop ship, boutiques, retail set-up, onboarding, and daily management of all operational needs. Cymbio enables digital sales growth for brands with the world's first brand-centric drop ship and marketplace automation platform and acts as the technology bridge between brands such as New Balance, Authentic Brands Group, Steve Madden, Marchesa, Camper, Micro Kickboard, and thousands of retailers, marketplaces, department stores, and boutiques (such as Nordstrom, Kohl's, Macy's, Farfetch, Urban Outfitters, Kroger, Walmart, Zappos). For more information, please visit https://cym.bio

