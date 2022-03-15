PIRELLI INTRODUCES ITS FIRST REPLACEMENT TIRE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES: THE NEW P ZERO ALL SEASON PLUS WITH THE ELECT MARKING

COMFORT AND LONG-LASTING PERFORMANCE ARE THE MAIN FEATURES

OF THIS EV SPECIFIC NEW TIRE

THE NEW P ZERO ALL SEASON PLUS COMES WITH PNCS:

THE PIRELLI TECHNOLOGY DESIGNED TO LOWER THE NOISE INSIDE THE VEHICLE

ROME, Ga., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli today announced the introduction in North America of its first replacement tire developed specifically for electric vehicles: the P Zero All Season Plus with Elect marking.

The Elect marking offers a number of advantages. First and foremost is low rolling resistance, designed to increase the driving range while reducing consumption. Compared to a non-elect P Zero All Season Plus product, the new Pirelli tire has shown a reduction of 15% of rolling resistance, which translates in a direct improvement in the battery life of the vehicle.

Another key advantage of the Elect marking is noise reduction, for ultimate comfort and to emphasize the quiet inside the cabin. In electric cars, the engine is no longer the primary source of noise, so reducing sound frequencies produced by the tires is key to increase driving comfort.

Finally, an immediate grip designed to bite into the asphalt instantly, putting the power down for a quick getaway. There is also another feature that is worth mentioning: a special structure designed to support the weight of a battery-powered vehicle.

The new P Zero All Season Plus also features the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS): a technology designed to reduce interior vehicle noise thanks to a sound absorbing material applied to the inside circumferential wall of the tire that offers significantly improved driving comfort, a feature much appreciated by those who own electric cars. Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS) equipped P Zero All Season Plus Elect has shown a 5% decrease in cabin noise versus the leading original equipment competitor.

With the introduction of this new product, Pirelli confirms once again to be at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, after having been the first tire manufacturer to homologate a dedicated technology for electric vehicles and having the highest number of homologations of tires for EVs.

"Developing a tire specifically for electric vehicles requires a number of considerations you do not encounter when working with internal combustion engines," said Ian Coke, Chief Technical Officer at Pirelli North America. "Electric vehicles are heavier, have more powerful and faster acceleration off the line and require lower rolling resistance."

Tires play a crucial role in EV performance as they are a key safety, performance, and range optimizer. The new P Zero All Season Plus Elect offers a number of advantages for electric vehicles, thanks to the use of innovative compounds, profiles and structures.

Thanks to a new compound formulation that increases the abrasion resistance of the tire to compensate the high torque and the overall vehicle weight, the new P Zero All Season Plus Elect is built to offer long-lasting performance in every condition. The new Pirelli tire offers improved traction in line with the intense demands from the high torque produced by an EV. As electric motors deliver the maximum torque available immediately when accelerating, they need tires that can bite into the asphalt instantly. The adoption of functionalized polymers in the compound brought also an improvement in wet grip and handling.

The new P Zero All Season Plus Elect will fit some of the most popular EV high-performance models and will be available from 18 to 20 inches. In addition to the clear EV vehicle benefits, the new P Zero All Season Plus Elect comes with a 50,000 mile limited treadwear warranty.

